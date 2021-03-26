Our banana bread recipe pays tribute to the beloved British bake.
For a delicious banana bread that comes out right every time, try this recipe. Simple and satisfying, this banana cake recipe is the perfect way to use up overly-ripe bananas, resulting in a soft, banana-rich sponge that is sure to be scoffed up. For an extra twist of flavour, we’ve added a dash of allspice and a handful of dried fruit. You could also add chocolate chips or nuts to add some texture, whilst a spoonful of cinnamon works well too. Slice up and enjoy with a proper cup of tea or toast after it’s cool and slather on some butter.
Watch how to make Banana bread
Ingredients
- 75g (3oz) butter or margarine
- 100g (4oz) soft brown sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 large ripe bananas
- 225g (8oz) self-raising flour
- 1/2 tsp ground allspice and a pinch of salt
- Handful of dried fruit (dates are good) or chopped walnuts (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Cream the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until fluffy then beat in the egg gradually.
Add dried fruit. Mash the bananas then stir into the mixture. Fold in the flour, allspice and salt.
Spoon into a greased and lined loaf tin and bake in the centre of the oven for 35-40 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
When cooked, leave the banana bread in the tin for a few mins before turning out to cool on a wire rack.
Serve the banana bread sliced, spread with butter or margarine.
Top tip for making banana bread:
You can freeze brown bananas and then defrost and use in your banana bread. They’ll taste just as good.