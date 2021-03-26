We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our banana bread recipe pays tribute to the beloved British bake.

For a delicious banana bread that comes out right every time, try this recipe. Simple and satisfying, this banana cake recipe is the perfect way to use up overly-ripe bananas, resulting in a soft, banana-rich sponge that is sure to be scoffed up. For an extra twist of flavour, we’ve added a dash of allspice and a handful of dried fruit. You could also add chocolate chips or nuts to add some texture, whilst a spoonful of cinnamon works well too. Slice up and enjoy with a proper cup of tea or toast after it’s cool and slather on some butter.

Ingredients 75g (3oz) butter or margarine

100g (4oz) soft brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 large ripe bananas

225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1/2 tsp ground allspice and a pinch of salt

Handful of dried fruit (dates are good) or chopped walnuts (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Cream the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until fluffy then beat in the egg gradually.

Add dried fruit. Mash the bananas then stir into the mixture. Fold in the flour, allspice and salt.

Spoon into a greased and lined loaf tin and bake in the centre of the oven for 35-40 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

When cooked, leave the banana bread in the tin for a few mins before turning out to cool on a wire rack.

Serve the banana bread sliced, spread with butter or margarine.

Top tip for making banana bread:

You can freeze brown bananas and then defrost and use in your banana bread. They’ll taste just as good.

