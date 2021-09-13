We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Lotus Biscoff will be happy to know that Tesco is launching an incredible cake inspired by the beloved biscuits.

Instagram foodie account NewFoodsUK shared details of the supermarket’s epic confectionary launch, revealing that the decadent Speculoos Cake has hit shelves along with a giant Chocolate Orange Cake, Trillionaire Shortbread Cake and Half and Half Cake.

A caption read, “Omg new cakes at @tescofood swipe to see them all!”

The Lotus Biscoff inspiration is currently available in Tesco stores and online for only £12, promising to serve 16.

The new treat is coated and decorated with Speculoos flavour and caramel colour frostings, then topped with Speculoos digestive crumb and toffee sauce. Think Biscoff spread in icing form. Delicious, right?

If the sound of that tickles your fancy, you’re sure to be mind-blown by our Biscoff cake balls recipe or Biscoff fudge.

Reacting to the epic new collection of celebration cakes on offer at Tesco, food fans left plenty of comments on the post.

“Yum 😋 I need this ❤️,” one wrote.

Another cake lover added, “Trip to Tesco tomorrow 😊,”

One more was particularly intrigued by the new half chocolate, half vanilla sponge creation on shelves, penning, “Half & half cake for me…. Cos I can never decide!! 🤷‍♀️”

Tesco Confetti Cake is also on the cards, offering a seriously colourful option for those who want something out of the ordinary when it comes to cake.

The Confetti Cake is a layered madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and strawberry-flavoured pink icing, then topped with multi-coloured frosting and sugar sprinkles. Dreamy.