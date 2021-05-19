We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate orange cake is the perfect way to explore everyone’s new favourite flavour combination.

The world has gone wild for chocolate and orange and this recipe will take you through the steps to make your own chocolate and orange cake, with dark and milk chocolate buttercream icing. We’ve used two whole oranges, cocoa powder, plus two different types of chocolate to really bring the flavours to life. While the presentation of this cake makes it perfect for a birthday or special event, our chocolate orange cake takes just 40 minutes to make so it’s ideal for any event.

Ingredients 4 large eggs

150g caster sugar

190g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

1 rounded tsp baking powder

100ml mild, light olive oil

Grated zest of 2 oranges

Juice of 1 orange

For the icing:

75g softened butter

175g icing sugar, sifted

100g plain chocolate, melted

25g plain chocolate, chopped

Orange zest to decorate (if desired)

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/Fan 160ºF/350ºF/gas mark 4. Line a 20cm (8-inch) round cake tin with lightly oiled baking parchment paper.

Place the eggs and sugar in a large bowl, over a pan of simmering water. Use an electric whisk to whisk the eggs until creamy and thick, enough to leave a trail when the whisk heads are lifted from the mixture.

Sift over the flour, cocoa and baking powder and gently fold in. When the flour is almost mixed in, add the olive oil, orange zest and juice and gently fold in.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 mins or until the cake is risen and spongy – the sponge should bounce back when lightly touched in the centre. Cool in the tin for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

For the icing, cream the butter and icing sugar together with an electric whisk until fluffy. Add the chocolate and whisk again until smooth.

Spread the icing over the top of the cold cake, then decorate with the chopped chocolate. Serve in wedges decorated with orange zest if desired.

Tips for making chocolate orange cake:

If you want to impress, swap the butter for double cream and turn the buttercream icing into ganache. Make sure you heat the cream to about 100 degrees celsius and add in the chocolate whole, allowing it to melt into the cream.

Not sure how to line your cake tin? Our how to line a round cake tin video is sure to help you! It's so simple once you know how. Greaseproof paper at the ready!

