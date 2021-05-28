Tesco trialling new one-hour delivery service to make shoppers’ lives easier

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco is introducing a new speedy delivery service that will allow customers to receive groceries in less than an hour.

The delivery service, called Whoosh, is set to help the supermarket tackle large order numbers as online shopping remains hugely popular.

The retailer announced that the service will be trialed in a few postcodes near its Wolverhampton Willenhall Express store, with the possibility of it being expanded to other location in the UK. The delivery service will be available through Tesco’s app and website, with a delivery fee of £5.

Chris Poad, Tesco’s online managing director, said, “Customers are telling us that they would welcome the addition of a 60-minute delivery to their door option as part of our online grocery service.”

Despite experiencing rapid online growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, the supermarket chain has so far refrained from following competitors into the on-demand grocery market.

As Chris added, “We’ll use the pilot to understand how Whoosh could work best for both our customers and our colleagues.”

Morrisons, Aldi and the Co-op, just some of Tesco’s competitors, already offer quick food delivery on services like Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Although for Tesco’s initiative, there is also an additional £2 charge if you spend under £15. When compared to the flat-rate £4.50 Tesco charges on most other delivery orders, the rapid delivery is 50p more costly.

Waitrose has also extended its partnership with Deliveroo, announcing a two-year contract and doubling the number of products accessible from 500 to 1,000.

Similarly, Sainsbury’s operates a speedy delivery service called “Chop Chop,” as well as offering groceries on Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

This is just one of the big changes that Tesco are making following the huge demand for home deliveries over the last year.

It’s unclear when the Whoosh will begin or how long it will last, but given our new buying habits as a result of numerous lockdowns, we’re sure it will be a sell-out option for most households.