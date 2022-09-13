Best gin advent calendars 2022: Classic flavours, pink gin and gin liqueurs

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you are a fan of a classic gin and tonic, or a negroni is more up your street, these are the best gin advent calendars for 2022 which are sure to please.

Getting through the Christmas period can be a struggle; the seemingly endless family get-togethers, the present shopping in crowded stores, the wrapping paper that just will not stay put. Would it not be easier knowing that, at the end of the day, you can relax with a nice glass of gin - perhaps a new flavour or brand you have never heard of but are sure to love?

These gin advent calendars are sure to make the countdown to Christmas more interesting, Whether you prefer pink gin, classic Victorian flavours, or like to shake it up with unique liqueurs, there is something for everyone in this roundup.

Must-have gin advent calendars for 2022

(Image credit: VirginWines)

1. Virgin Wines Gin Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £99.99 Reasons to buy + Vast selection of gins + Drink recipe recommendations included Reasons to avoid - Postage and pre-order fees apply Today's Best Deals VIEW AT VIRGIN WINES (opens in new tab)

Featuring a boutique selection of gins, Virgin Wine's gin advent calendar includes a selection of Old Tom, London Dry, Navy, and flavoured gins. Coming from both big brands as well as small businesses, this calendar is sure to open up doors to find your new favourite flavour.

Food editor Jessica Dady: "The 24 doors house 24 gins, each in 5cl bottles - the perfect measure for a relaxing Gin and Tonic. From the true taste of a classic Victorian gin with Whitby Old Tom Gin which won 'Bronze' in the World Gin Awards in 2020, to the festive flavour of Festival's Spiced Orange gin, which they recommend using in a negroni, this calendar boasts a range of flavours to wet and widen your palette."

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Gin Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £69.99 Reasons to buy + Good mixture of traditional and quirky flavoured gins + Features award-winning brand names Reasons to avoid - Some of the liqueur flavours may be too 'out-there' for some palettes Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

In place of chocolate, behind these doors, you will find a selection of 24 Craft Gins, each one with its own bold and unique flavour. Alongside a selection of award-winning flavours and good old favourites are some brand new discoveries waiting to be tried as you count down to the big day.

Packaged in 5cl miniature bottles, classics such as Beefeater's Blood Orange Gin and Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin sit beside interesting new flavours like Sipsmith's Lemon Drizzle Gin and Warner’s Elderflower Gin. An array of gin liqueurs also feature throughout the 24-day calendar boasting flavours like Apple & Spice, Rhubarb & Ginger, Grapefruit & Pomelo and even Cherry Bakewell and Victoria Sponge Cake!

Online reviews: With a whopping 82% of customers giving this advent calendar a five-star review, the 'add to basket' button is calling our name. If you needed any more convincing, one reviewer wrote, "So many good quality gins to try and what a great way of doing it before you buy a big bottle"

(Image credit: Not On The High Street)

3. Gin And Liquor Filled Giant Advent Cracker Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £144.95 Reasons to buy + Unique presentation + Features award-winning gins Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH ST (opens in new tab)

Boasting an amazing selection of 24 flavoured gins and gin liqueurs, this giant cracker-shaped calendar features both gins from artisan manufacturers and well-known brands.

Food editor Jessica Dady: "Standout gins you can find in this calendar come from established brands such as Masons, who have won over 180 awards for their gins, Malfy, an Italian gin distillery who are inspired by the stylish and sun-soaked Amalfi Coast, and Whitley Neill, who make the number one selling premium gin in the UK."

(Image credit: Craft Gin Club)

4. Craft Gin Club's Gin Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 25 RRP: £89.95 Reasons to buy + Drink recipes and daily videos to accompany each gin + Free bottle of gin with all pre-orders Reasons to avoid - Have to set up a Craft Gin Club account to order Today's Best Deals VIEW AT THE CRAFT GIN CLUB (opens in new tab)

After a smashing sell-out last year, the Craft Gin Club have bought back their gin advent calendar for 2022. This stylish calendar features 25 new miniature gins, each of which you can pour a double with! The calendar not only houses the precious bottles but also a range of drink recipes to try out.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "This calendar features gins such In the Welsh Wind's Signature Style Dry Gin, a smooth oil-rich gin with a botanical profile inspired by flavours synonymous with Wales like oranges, cinnamon, clove, and ginger; Poetic License's Fireside Gin, a mulled winter fruit gin; and Salcombe's Rosé Sainte Marie, a delicate, fresh and multi-award winning dry rosé gin inspired by the Mediterranean."

You can also scan the QR code on the advent calendar to unlock a mini video paired with each day’s gin, a techy touch that adds even more excitement to the festive period. If you pre-order now, you can get a free bottle of gin with your calendar that will be shipped with your order from mid-October.

(Image credit: The Bottle Club)

5. The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 12 RRP: £39.99 Reasons to buy + Bargain price + Perfect for people who only like pink gin Reasons to avoid - Only has 12 doors to open throughout December Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) VIEW AT THE BOTTLE CLUB (opens in new tab)

Pink gin lovers, listen up! This 12-day advent calendar boasts a selection of 5cl pink gins to try out as you count down to Christmas, so, as The Bottle Club exclaims, "Let Pinkmas commence!"

Featuring classic and well-established gins such as a selection from Whitley Neill including their Pink Grapefruit Gin, Raspberry Gin, and their Rhubarb & Ginger Gin, you will also be exposed to lesser-known gins like Liverpool Organic's Rose Petal Gin, Cheeky Gin's Bubblegum Gin Liqueur and Ginato's Pompelmo Gin.

Online reviews: With a rating of four and a half stars out of five, and reviews championing the safe and secure delivery of the precious glass bottles and the gin inside them, this delightfully pink advent calendar that promises to "take you on a journey of fantastically pink gin exploration" sounds like a dream.

If you find yourself advent calendarless on the 30th of November do not fear! For £7.99 you can order this calendar with the promise of next-day delivery.