These cute baby boy cupcakes are ideal for baby showers, or as celebratory cupcakes to welcome the new arrival.

These cupcakes are by cupcake decorating expert Victoria Threader. Victoria says; “Just like our baby girl cupcakes, these cupcake toppers can be made weeks in advance as long as they are kept in a breathable cardboard cake box. If you keep them in a standard Tupperware box, they’ll sweat and won’t look as pretty.”

How to make baby boy cupcakes

Ingredients