Wrap with a bow and give these baby girl cupcakes as a food gift to celebrate the new arrival. Ideal for baby showers too.

Just like our baby boy cupcakes, these cupcakes are made by cake decorator Victoria Threader. Victoria says; “This recipe makes four baby faces, four bibs, and four announcement cupcakes, but you can mix and match or just make one design on all 12 cakes if you could like.”

How to make baby girl cupcakes

Ingredients