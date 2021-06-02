Wrap with a bow and give these baby girl cupcakes as a food gift to celebrate the new arrival. Ideal for baby showers too.
Just like our baby boy cupcakes, these cupcakes are made by cake decorator Victoria Threader. Victoria says; “This recipe makes four baby faces, four bibs, and four announcement cupcakes, but you can mix and match or just make one design on all 12 cakes if you could like.”
How to make baby girl cupcakes
Ingredients
- 125g pink modelling paste
- 125g white modelling paste
- 30g skin tone
- Black sugar pearls
- Edible pens
- Black sugar pearls
- Rose petal dust
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 1
Make up a batch of our basic cupcakes and allow to cool.
Whip up our classic vanilla buttercream and either pipe a swirl onto the cakes or spread a layer with a palette knife.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 2
Start by making the bonnet. To do this you will need to roll out the pink modelling paste until 1/16 of an inch thick. Emboss the fondant with the woollen texture mat tool by placing it, ridges down, and rolling over it with a rolling pin.
Once you’ve added texture, cut 4x 68mm wavy circles for the bonnet and leave them on a drying sponge or greaseproof paper.
Now it’s time to move onto the face. Roll the skin coloured modelling paste to 1/6 of an inch thick and cut 4x 52mm circles for the face. Attach the face to the bonnet using a dab of water.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 3
Use the 5mm circle cutter to cut eyes from the white modelling paste, cutting and then flattening with the tip of your finger before sticking it on the face.
Use the same cutter to cut blue circles but don’t flatten these, just stick them with a brush of water onto the white circles, adding black sugar pearl to the centre.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 4
Roll a small ball of skin tone fondant and stick to the center of the face with a bit of water to make the news. If you have one, use the scallop tool to create the smile (you could use the side of a spoon if you don't). Make the bow, using a tiny bow mould and press it into white modelling paste, using water to attach. Add a touch of rose petal dust with a soft brush to the cheeks.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 5
To make the ‘It’s a girl’ embossed topper, start by preparing and making the bunting. Cut tiny triangles from the white modelling paste and decorate with edible pens. Leave to dry for about 5 mins. Make the bunting string by rolling out a thin sausage of white modelling paste.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 6
Make the ‘It’s a girl’ by using the embossed tool. Roll out the pink modelling paste until 1/6 of an inch thick and press down the embossed tool. Cut around the writing with using a 52mm circle cutter. Make the white edges by cutting 4x 68mm wavy circles.
Place the embossed pink toppers onto the white ones and stick down with a few dabs of water. Add the bunting and string using water too – you can trim the ends of the modelling paste string if it hangs over.
Paint the embossed letters using silver lustre dust and white alcohol. Leave this topper to one side to dry on a drying sponge or greaseproof paper.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 7
To make the bib cupcake toppers, you will need to roll out some pink modelling paste to 1/6 of an inch thick and cut out 4x 68mm wavy circles. Next, roll the white modelling paste and cut 4x 52mm circles. Stick the white fondant onto the pink using water – this is your topper base.
Next make the bibs by rolling out some pink modelling paste 1/6 of an inch thick cutting out 4x 50mm scalloped ovals using the cutter. Roll the white paste out 1/6 of an inch and cut 4x 30mm plain ovals. Stick with white fondant onto the pink using water.
Make the tiny holes by using a cocktail stick. Finish the bib by cutting a section away with the 30mm oval cutter (see picture) push the two ends toward each other to make the neck of the bib. Attach to the topper base using water.
To make the bow, roll a tiny ball of pink and stick it onto the join at the top of the bib. Roll 2 tiny sausage shapes and mark them using a cocktail stick. Stick each piece of fondant with water either side of the joint.
Baby girl cupcakes: Step 8
Place the finished toppers onto the iced cupcakes and present in a pretty cupcake gift box with a pink ribbon.
You might also like…
Chocolate cupcake recipe
Hummingbird Bakery’s vanilla cupcakes recipe
Baby shower recipes