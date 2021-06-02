We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These butterfly cake toppers are made with both white and dark chocolate. This recipe makes 12 toppers.

Delicately pipe dark chocolate wings and fill with white chocolate coloured with pink petal dust. Leave to set to create impressive and edible butterfly wings, perfect for popping on top of cupcakes. These butterfly cake toppers would be great on top of birthday cakes or special occasion bakes too.

How to make butterfly cake toppers

Ingredients