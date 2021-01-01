We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepared in just 20 minutes, this butterfly buns recipe is perfect for beginners and ideal for baking with children.

This recipe makes 10 regular-sized butterfly buns. Each bun is packed with smooth homemade buttercream and sweet strawberry jam filling. Store your butterfly buns in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. You can freeze these buns without the buttercream and jam for up to one month.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) caster sugar

100g (4oz) butter, softened

2 large eggs

100g (4oz) self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

15ml (1tbsp) milk

50g (2oz) butter, softened

75g (3oz) icing sugar

2tbsp strawberry jam

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Line a muffin tray with 10 paper muffin cases.

Place the sugar, butter, eggs, flour, baking powder and milk in a large bowl and mix with an electric whisk until pale and creamy.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake for 15-20 mins until risen, golden and firm to the touch. Transfer to a cooling rack. Leave to cool.

To make the buttercream, place the butter in a bowl and sift over the icing sugar. Beat until smooth.

Slice the tops off each cake and fill the cavities with a little buttercream and jam. Cut each sliced top in half and arrange on top of the filling to resemble butterfly wings. Dust lightly with icing sugar.

Top tips for making butterfly buns

Give these butterfly buns a twist of flavour by swapping the jam for something a little naughtier like peanut butter or chocolate spread.

