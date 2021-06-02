These colour in cupcakes are made using white modelling paste, edible art pens and circle cookie cutters.
Whip up a batch of these easy colour in cupcakes in just five steps. We’ve used our basic cupcakes recipe, but you could opt for other flavoured cupcakes instead or even readymade ones. Cupcake decorating expert, Victoria Threader used Food Doodler Edible Pens to decorate these cupcakes.
How to make colour in cupcakes
Ingredients
- 150g of white modelling paste for the toppers
- Edible Art Pens – eg Food Doodler Edible Pens
- 68mm circle cookie cutter
Colour in cupcakes: Step 1
The night before – Roll the white modelling paste out to 2mm thick and cut 12 x 68mm circles, leaving them to air dry overnight.
Colour in cupcakes: Step 2
Make a batch of cupcakes using our basic cupcakes recipe, allow to cool and top with our vanilla buttercream.
Colour in cupcakes: Step 3
While you are waiting for the cupcakes to cool, draw pictures with the black edible marker onto the white toppers. Don’t worry if you are not good at drawing, it’s pretty easy to do this by tracing an image and then using a blunt toothpick to outline the design onto the icing. The children might like to draw their own pictures too.
Colour in cupcakes: Step 4
Get the children to colour the pictures with the edible pens.
Colour in cupcakes: Step 5
Add the finished coloured toppers to the iced cupcakes.
