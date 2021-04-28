We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These sweet carrot cake cupcakes by Primrose Bakery are packed with grated carrot, raisins, orange zest, and infused with cinnamon.

Each of these deliciously moist carrot cake cupcakes is topped with creamy, orange-flavoured icing. The frosting is made with just four ingredients; cream cheese, icing sugar, butter, and orange zest. You can leave the orange zest if preferred for just a classic cream cheese frosting instead. This cupcake recipe makes 12.

Ingredients For the carrot cake cupcakes:

225g grated carrots

130g raisins

2 large eggs

130g caster sugar, preferably golden

120ml Mazola Corn Oil

½tsp vanilla extract

2tsp fresh orange zest

120g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of salt

1tsp cinnamon

For the orange cream cheese icing:

175g cream cheese

450g icing sugar

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature

Zest from one orange

Method Preheat the oven to 160ºC (fan)/180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 4. Line two 12 hole muffin tins with cupcake cases or papers.

Combine the grated carrots and raisins in a large bowl using a wooden spoon and put to one side. Beat the eggs and sugar together for several mins and then carefully add the oil, vanilla extract and orange zest and beat well.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt, and cinnamon into a separate bowl and then slowly add these ingredients to the egg and sugar mixture, beating well after each addition.

Then pour this mixture into the bowl containing the carrots and raisins and mix by hand using a wooden spoon or spatula until they are well incorporated.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcakes cases, filling each case about two-thirds of the way up the paper.

Place the trays in the oven and bake for approx 25 mins. When cooked the cupcakes will be quite dark brown in colour and feel ‘spongy’ to the touch. Allow them to cool in their tins for 10 mins or so before placing on a wire rack to cool.

For the orange cream cheese icing: Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat well until thoroughly combined and the icing is smooth and pale.

Once you have iced the carrot cupcakes with this icing, you can finish them off with a sprinkling of cinnamon

Top tips for making carrot cake cupcakes

These carrot cake cupcakes will keep well in an airtight container for a few days and should be kept at room temperature.

The icing must be stored in the fridge as it contains cream cheese but will keep well. Before reusing, let it come to room temperature and then beat again.

