We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take your cupcake decorating skills to the next level with these impressive Minion cupcakes.

These Despicable Me cupcakes are ideal for kids’ parties, bake sales, or as a special food gift for a Minions fan. Create a variety of different facial expressions with modeling fondant. If you want to give your cupcakes a little twist, scoop out the middle of each cupcake and spoon in some jam or lemon curd.

How to make minion cupcakes

Ingredients