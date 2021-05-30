We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your child is a fan of the film Frozen, they’re going to love these Frozen cupcakes.

From Anna to Olaf, you can make your very own cartoon-style Frozen cupcakes with our step-by-step recipe. Each cake topper is made with a mixture of modeling paste and fondant. This recipe makes 12 cupcake decorations – two of each character and six buttercream-swirl cupcakes; ideal for kids’ parties and birthdays.

How to make Frozen cupcakes

Ingredients