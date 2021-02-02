We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Once you know how to cook a baked potato you'll want to allocate at least one night a week to this delicious dish to satisfy your cravings.

Baked potatoes make a cheap and easy meal. Simple to make, you can have a splendid supper with just a little preparation and patience.

Follow our simple advice to cook the best-ever baked potato and then experiment with your favourite toppings.

The ultimate baked potato is fluffy on the inside, with a crisp skin. Choosing the correct variety of potato is essential.

While there are hundreds of potato varieties, they can roughly be split into two main categories, waxy and floury.

The best potatoes for baking tend to be floury as they fluff up when cooking compared to waxy potatoes which hold their shape. Starchy potatoes such as King Edwards are a delicious choice as they have thin skins and will turn crispy, not chewy. In the supermarket, the large potatoes simply labelled as baking potatoes are often the best option.

Elfe potatoes are another great option for baking. They have a smooth yellow skin with flesh that is described as sweet and buttery.

To prepare a potato for baking first wash and scrub it to remove any stubborn dirt and grit. If it’s particularly grubby, consider using a potato brush. Dry off the potato. If there are any sprouts, then trim these off.

Poke a few holes in the skin with a sharp knife. Although we have never experienced an exploding potato in the oven, rumour has it that it’s possible. It takes very little time to prick and saves you from a big potential cleaning job.

You can rub the potato skin with oil and salt or just with salt while the potato is still a little damp from cleaning. The benefit of the oil, especially if using olive or rapeseed, is that it adds more flavour. However, it doesn’t necessarily result in crispier skin.

There’s no need to wrap the potato in foil before baking, in fact, we’d recommend against it. Wrapping the potato in foil will cause it to steam inside the parcel and will prevent a crispy skin forming.

If you prefer a softer, chewier skin then wrapping in foil is a good idea. It can also be useful for keeping potatoes warm after cooking if you’re not eating them straight away or need some more time to prep the toppings.

Foil is also essential if you’re cooking over a fire as without it the skins will burn. Be sure to use the correct foil as they are not all heat resistant.

How to cook baked potatoes

Baked potatoes often need longer in the oven than you might anticipate. It’s a humble dish which tastes a lot better when made with a little patience. Cooking time can vary depending on the size of the potatoes too but as a general rule, the following method is ideal.

Preheat your oven to 220C/Gas 7. Prepare the potatoes as described above and place directly on the metal shelf in your oven. Cook for 20mins then reduce the temperature to 180C/Gas 4 and cook for 1hr 15mins – 1hr 30mins or until a fork can be pushed into the potato with little resistance.

How to cook baked potatoes: microwave

If like our deputy food editor Rose Fooks, you seldom have the patience to cook a baked potato entirely in the oven, you can speed up the process by microwaving it a little first.

Rose explains: ‘I prepare my potato by piercing the skin a few times before microwaving for 10 mins. This provides the oven with time to pre-heat. When the oven comes up to the temperature of 200C/Gas 6, I remove the potato from the microwave. Put it on a baking tray, brush over oil and sprinkle with salt before transferring the hot potato to the over until cooked. Timing will depend on the size, but I usually stick a fork in to check the doneness. It takes about 30+ mins.’

It is also possible to cook a jacket potato entirely in the microwave. For the best results, we recommend investing in a gadget designed to cook potatoes in the microwave. The Morphy Richards MICO Jacket Potato Maker is designed to cook a potato quickly in the microwave, as well as giving it that sought-after crispy skin.

How do you know when baked potatoes are cooked?

The best way to assess if your baked potato is ready to eat is to prod it with a fork or knife. If when inserted there is some resistance, it’s not ready to be removed from the oven.

When the potatoes are ready, let them rest on the side for a couple of mins until cool enough to handle.

If you cook the potato for too long, the inside will go from light and fluffy to dry and crumbly.

Cooking a baked potato for too long will also result in a burnt, bitter skin instead of the desirably crispy texture we know and love. Be patient and keep an eye on the potatoes and we’re sure you’ll find the sweet spot.

How to serve baked potato

There are so many possibilities when it comes to serving a baked potato. While we adore the simple combination of good quality salted butter and the soft baked potato flesh but we’ve got lots of jacket potato fillings to choose from too.

Baked potatoes can transform leftover chilli into a hearty supper and makes sure leftovers are not wasted. For added indulgence top with sour cream or grated cheddar.

Simple and affordable, you can’t beat the classic baked beans and cheese combination or the nostalgic tuna mayo.

Leftover curry or coronation chicken sandwich filling are some of senior food writer Jessica Ransom’s favourite toppings for a baked potato. Brie and crispy bacon is another indulgent go-to.

We generally serve baked potatoes for dinner because they take a while to cook. However, if you’re working from home they can easily be prepped and popped in the oven before your next video call.

Baked potatoes are quite substantial in their own right but you can serve with salad or extra veggies if you want to make the meal go further. If you’re having a baked potato for lunch, we like to have just half a potato with all the toppings and green leaf salad on the side.

How to use leftover baked potatoes

Gnocchi

Gnocchi is a little Italian dumpling made with mashed potato and flour. It’s usually served with a sauce much like pasta is. To make gnocchi from scratch you can use either boiled or oven cooked potatoes. When making gnocchi we prefer using potatoes that have been cooked in the oven. They work better as they contain less moisture and have a better flavour. You will just need the inside, not the potato skins. But save the skins to make a tasty snack.

Get the recipe: Potato and parsley gnocchi recipe

Potato skins with dips

This recipe only uses the skins from your leftover baked potato but the flesh can be made into the gnocchi above or bubble and squeak. This is a delicious alternative to crisps and dip and is perfect for sharing.

Get the recipe: Potato skins with dips

Loaded potato skins

Cut the cooked baked potato in half and scoop of the filling. Mix the potato with your choice of ingredients. Cheese and chives is a tasty classic option. Fill the skins with the potato mixture and top with a little more cheese. Cook in the oven for 20-30mins until hot and the cheese has melted. Ham, cheese and mustard is another delicious option.

Baked potato wedges

Slice the baked potato into generous-sized wedges and season as you wish. Drizzle with a little oil and then bake in the oven for around 30mins until crisp on the outside and piping hot. These are delicious serves with chilli or loaded up as nachos.

Fish cakes

This is a fab way to transform your leftover into an entirely new meal. This Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for fish cakes with anchovy dressing is a great place to start.

Pie topping

Mash the leftover potato and use it as a pie topping on a Shepherd’s pie or fish pie. We love to mix it with grated cheese for added indulgence or you could try adding some mustard for a little kick flavour.

Potato croquettes

Scoop out and mash the insides with cheese. Roll into balls. Dip in egg wash, then roll in breadcrumbs. Deep fry until golden for a very yummy side.

Fried Breakfast potatoes

Slice the baked potatoes into thin rounds, keeping the skin on, then fry in oil or butter until golden on both sides. Serve with your classic English fry-up or simply with scrambled eggs and beans for something lighter.

Re-baked potato

Re-heat a whole, un-cut cooked potato in the oven and then top with your chosen fillings as if cooking it from scratch.

How to store baked potatoes

A cooked baked potato should be cooled completely before storing in an airtight container in the fridge. You could also wrap the potato in clingfilm or we have recently discovered Stashers, which take up less space in the fridge compared to plastic containers and are better for the environment than cling film.

You should only reheat the potato once more after the original cooking and it should be used within four days.

Use the same method as above if freezing your baked potatoes but use within 3 months. Pop them straight in a hot oven from frozen and cook for around 30-40 mins or until soft when prodded with a knife.