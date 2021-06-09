We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our shepherd’s pie recipe with lamb, creamy mash and a dash of Worcester Sauce will have diners scooping up a second helping.

Shepherd’s pie is a British classic and an all-round family favourite that is cheap to make and incredibly satisfying. Perfect for a mid-week meal or weekend dinner, this comforting dish combines traditionally used lamb mince with a mountain of mashed potato, parsnip and carrot. Our shepherd’s pie recipe takes an hour to cook and prepare. Be sure to serve with a rich, smooth gravy and some buttery green beans and peas. If you prefer to cook with beef mince, you might like our easy cottage pie recipe.

Watch how to make Shepherd’s pie

Ingredients 1 tablespoon oil

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

2 medium carrots (about 250g/8oz) peeled and finely chopped

500g (1lb) minced lamb

1 rounded tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons tomato puree

1-2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

fresh thyme sprigs or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

200ml (7 fl oz) lamb or vegetable stock

For the topping:

Approximately 1kg (2lb) mashed potato, or mixed mashed potato, parsnip and carrot

Method Set the oven to moderate Gas Mark 4 or 180°C/450°F. Put the pie dish into heat up.

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the carrot, cover the pan and cook another 5 minutes.

Remove the vegetables from the pan. Heat the pan again, add the meat and cook until browned underneath then turn it in the pan and cook another minute or two. Sprinkle in the flour, stir well to coat the meat, and brown then add the puree, sauce, herbs and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes

Spoon the lamb mixture into the pie dish, smooth the surface then carefully put spoonfuls of mash round the edge and then the middle. Smooth it over and fork or furrow the top.

Bake the shepherd’s pie for 30–40 minutes or until the top is browned.

Tips for making shepherd's pie:

You could always grate some Cheddar cheese over the top of the mash before baking in the oven. The result is a delicious, crispy cheese top which adds a nice crunchy texture.

