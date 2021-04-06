17 jacket potato fillings and toppings

From minced beef and Cheddar to bacon and spicy baked beans, our collection of easy jacket potato fillings and toppings are sure to inspire.
Wondering what to eat with your jacket potato? We’ve rounded up the best baked potato fillings and toppings including chicken, tuna, bacon, and vegetarian options too.
Jacket potatoes are rather healthy, packed full of fiber and vitamin B6, which both help to aid digestion. They are also a versatile option when it comes to dieting; particularly the 5:2 diet or the less commonly known potato diet.
Once you know how to cook a baked potato, it’s all about choosing the right fillings. One of our favourite jacket potato fillings is our pizza jacket potatoes, which you can see being made in the video above.
This recipe transforms simple baked potatoes into a mouthwatering meal topped with peppers, black olives, mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes. The pepperoni and pesto infuse the potatoes with plenty of flavour too.
See more of our inspiring jacket potato fillings and toppings below…
Easy jacket potato fillings and toppings
Minced beef and cheddar
These baked potatoes are topped with minced beef and finished with a golden, crunchy Cheddar cheese layer. Add a kick of flavour with a drizzle or two of Worcestershire sauce.
Get the recipe: Minced beef and Cheddar
Demi-veggie chilli
We've combined half the amount of meat we would usually use in a chilli with plenty of fresh veggies and beans, to make it lower in fat and higher in veg. This jacket potato filling has a smoky, rich flavour and a cool sour cream topping.
Get the recipe: Demi-veggie chilli
Tuna, lime and coriander jacket
Jazz up a tin of tuna with a squeeze of lime juice and a sprig of coriander with this jacket potato filling idea. This recipe makes a light and delicious lunch recipe that's prepared in just five minutes.
Get the recipe: Tuna, lime and coriander jackets
Tomato and Chilli Topped Potatoes
The rich tomato topping is spiced with green chillies and infused with onion, ginger, garlic, cider vinegar, and chopped tomatoes. This vegetarian option is just 282 calories per serving.
Get the recipe: Tomato and chilli jacket potato
Smoked mackerel jacket
This smoked mackerel filling packs your lunch or dinner with plenty of protein and essential omega-3s. The tangy spring onions pair perfectly with the smoked mackerel.
Get the recipe: Smoked mackerel jackets
Anthony Worrall Thompson’s cottage pies in baked potatoes
These jacket potatoes are just like mini cottage pies but in a potato skin. They're really simple to rustle up in just four steps. We'd recommend serving them with some boiled veggies like carrots and broccoli.
Get the recipe: Anthony Worrall Thompson's cottage pies in baked potatoes
Chicken and tomato jacket
This jacket potato filling uses 0% fat Greek yogurt to keep the fat content low. The soft, tender chicken breast chunks pair well with the fluffy potato and crispy skin.
Get the recipe: Chicken and tomato jackets
Bacon and spicy bean baked potato
Give your classic baked beans jacket potato filling a spicy bean and bacon twist. Streaky bacon adds a slight saltines to the potato and the dusting of smoked paprika and drizzle of Worcestershire sauce gives it a kick of spice and flavour. Each potato works out at just 338 calories per serving.
Get the recipe: Bacon and spicy bean baked potato
Stuffed baked potato
Give your jacket a little spice with this Cajun-stuffed jacket potato recipe. It's really simple to make combining mixed spices with English mustard and green chilli to make the filling extra fiery. Finish with a generous helping of Cheddar and they're ready to serve.
Get the recipe: Cajun stuffed jacket potatoes
Cheese and tuna jackets
Cheese and tuna are a classic combination. With a crispy skin and light and fluffy centre, these jacket potatoes are baked in the oven for about two hours so they're extra flavoursome.
Get the recipe: Cheese and tuna jackets
Baked potato with mince and beans
The mince is tender and meaty and the beans are nice and soft, making this jacket potato filling one of our favourites. Add some spices to the mix and top with soured cream.
Get the recipe: Mince and beans jacket
Smoked trout and cheese baked potato
This smoked trout and cheese baked potato is oozing with flavour. It makes a change from the usual tuna or salmon and using Gruyere cheese instead of Cheddar makes these potatoes a nice little luxury.
Get the recipe: Smoked trout and cheese baked potato
Jumping jackets
Served alongside tender chicken pieces and a freshly prepared salad. Follow the method to a tee for the crispiest potato skin you could ask for. The simple combo of cheese, tomatoes, and butter is on point.
Get the recipe: Jumping jackets
Tuna and onion jacket
Mix tuna with cucumber, red onion and cottage cheese for a fresh jacket potato topping. Serve with fresh salad leaves as a filling lunch.
Get the recipe: Tuna and onion jacket
Jacket potatoes with Dolcelatte and sun-blushed tomatoes
A handful of sun-blushed tomatoes, some chopped parsley and Dolcelatte cheese will transform your baked potato. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Get the recipe: Jacket potatoes with Dolcelatte and sun-blushed tomatoes
Baked Potato with Beans and Cheese
You can't beat a mouth-watering jacket potato topped with beans and cheese. This jacket potato recipe is the perfect go-to option for lunch as it can be prepared in just five minutes.
Get the recipe: Crispy jacket potato with cheesy topped beans
Chicken Caesar jacket potato
Ready in just three simple steps, these delicious chicken Caesar jacket potatoes are a great way of using up leftover chicken. Flavoured with lemon, mayo, Parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley.
Get the recipe: Chicken Caesar jacket potatoes
[apester id="602cfabf06fa0e440799d1d8"]