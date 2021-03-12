We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This quick and easy fish pie recipe is the perfect mid-week family meal, that’s ready in just 30 minutes.

Quick fish pie is a comforting, creamy dish that’s full of flavour, and topped with mashed potatoes. This easy fish pie recipe uses just seven ingredients, including two different types of fish – salmon and cod – and it’s ready to go in just four steps. Whether you make this pie with frozen or fresh fish is up to you, just make sure that it’s fully cooked through before serving. Make sure you’re getting your five-a-day in this recipe by adding carrots, butternut squash or sweet potatoes to the mash topping. Sweetcorn and spinach also make great additions to the pie.

Ingredients 750g potatoes, e.g. King Edwards, cut into large chunks

Knob of butter

3tbsp milk

2 salmon fillets (approx. 350g) cubed

250g cod fillet, cubed

100g peas

200g crème fraiche

Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC (gas mark 6).

Boil the potatoes for 10-12 mins until tender then drain. Mash with butter and milk and season.

Cook the salmon and cod in a pan of boiling water for 5 mins then drain and return to the pan. Add the peas, chives, crème fraiche and seasoning and cook gently for 2-3 mins.

Transfer to an ovenproof dish and top with the mashed potato. Bake for 10 mins until golden.

Tips for making quick fish pie:

Brush the top of the pie with butter for a crispy, golden finish.

