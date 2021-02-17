We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Everything you need to know about making triple-cooked chips including expert advice from chef Chantelle Nicholson.

Triple-cooked chips are the ultimate in fried comfort food. Fluffy and soft on the inside and incredibly crunchy on the outside, triple-cooked chips are much more indulgent than classic chips as they are cooked three times; steamed, blanched, and fried twice.

To make sure we got the best advice on how to triple-cooked chips at home we’ve teamed up with expert and chef Chantelle Nicholson from Tredwells restaurant in London for her insight in cooking this popular side dish.

Her secret is steaming the spuds before freezing them, then frying them twice. This combination gives the chips the crispiest finish.

In this article we look at the following:

*Best potatoes to use for triple cooked chips

*Best oil for deep-frying triple cooked chips

*How to make triple cooked chips

*How to serve triple cooked chips

*Top tips for cooking triple cooked chips

*How do you know when the oil is ready to use?

*How can you make triple cooked chips healthier?

*Can you prepare triple cooked chips in advance?

Best potatoes to use for triple cooked chips

Chantelle Nicholson recommends using a great chip potato such as a Maris Piper, King Edward, or Russet potatoes. She advises that you choose a potato that is ‘not too starchy and also not too soft’ for making triple-cooked chips.

Maincrop potatoes such as Maris Piper and King Edward potatoes are good all-round potatoes. Meaning they can be used successfully for mashing, roasting, or frying. They are good for frying because they don’t contain very much moisture. This means they will absorb the oil when fried causing them to be extra crunchy.

Waxy varieties of potatoes are usually too small and contain too much moisture for making chips. We suggest that you select large potatoes when making chips. This will make it easier to cut the potatoes into chunky chips and mean that the chips are easier to handle during cooking. Cutting thick pieces is essential for ensuring that they don’t overcook which may cause the chips to fall apart. Making your triple-cooked chips chunky will also give you more of that fluffy filling that everyone loves so much.

Best oil for deep-frying triple cooked chips

The best oils for deep frying chips are sunflower, rapeseed (vegetable), or groundnut oil. This is because they are relatively cheap and have a high smoke point so can handle the high temperature required for deep frying well. We have opted for rapeseed oil (vegetable).

One oil that doesn’t work for deep frying, however, is olive oil, as it has a lower smoke point which is not hot enough for deep frying.

Over time oil degrades, so it’s best to only heat oil for frying a maximum of 10 times before discarding it. Used oil can turn rancid, so unless using regularly do not keep the oil that you have used for frying.

How to make triple cooked chips

Ingredients

4 large potatoes

vegetable oil, for deep frying

table salt

How to make triple cooked chips: Step 1

Peel the potatoes and cut them into 14mm x 14mm chips. Make sure that they are an even thickness so they take the same time to cook. Rince the cut potato to remove the starch.

How to make triple cooked chips: Step 2

Steam the chips for 12-15 mins until soft. Make sure they are just a single layer so they cook evenly. When a knife inserted goes through without any resistance they are ready. Drain and allow to cool. Place in the freezer until solid.

How to make triple cooked chips: Step 3

Heat the oil to 150C. Blanch the frozen chips for 8-10 mins until golden. Be careful with the hot oil. Chill.

How to make triple cooked chips: Step 4