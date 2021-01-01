We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beer-battered fish is a tasty twist on a British classic that takes just 15 minutes to cook.

Deep-frying white fish in beer gives it a light, golden crisp coating. If you want you can replace all or half of the liquid with sparkling water as it’s the carbon dioxide bubbles in the liquid that creates the crisp finish and keeps the fish moist when cooking. Serve with homemade chips and mushy peas.

Ingredients 115g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

150ml beer, light ale or lager, chilled

Sunflower or groundnut oil for deep frying

4 x 175g white fish fillets, lightly coated in seasoned flour

Method Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and stir in the salt. Make a well in the centre and gradually whisk in the beer to make a smooth and thick batter – it should be the consistency of double cream.

Heat the oil in a large deep pan or deep fat fryer to 180°C/350°F. Dip two of the fillets in the batter to coat then gently lower into the hot oil. Fry for 6-7 mins until the batter is crisp and golden brown. Drain thoroughly on kitchen paper and keep warm while frying the remaining fish fillets.

Top tips for making beer-battered fish

Make sure the oil reaches the correct temperature before adding the fish– too hot and the batter will brown but the fish won’t be cooked through, not hot enough and the batter will soak up too much oil and be greasy and soggy.

To make deep-fried onion rings thickly slice a large peeled Spanish onion. Separate the rings and dip them into the batter. Deep fry in hot oil for 3-4 mins until golden brown.

We like to serve our beer-battered fish with homemade chips and mushy peas. But want a healthier dish? Try serving your battered fish with freshly steamed veg or some sweetcorn and peas. Love fish? We've got loads more delicious fish recipes to try

Pssst! Make sure you dispose of the cooking oil correctly after trying this recipe at home!

