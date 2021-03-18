We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Instead of ordering takeout, make your own delicious homemade beef burgers with our easy to follow recipe.

We’ve kept our homemade beef burger recipe simple, and gone for a classic combination of patty, lettuce and tomato in a bun – but, there are lots of other exciting additions you could add to the mincemeat burger instead. Bacon and cheese is a classic go-to – or, you could top it with an avocado and a fried egg for a brunch-inspired dish, ideal for weekend lunches. You can also make this homemade burger recipe healthier by opting for 5 percent fat beef mince or use turkey mince instead, which is lower in fat.

Watch how to make Homemade burgers

Ingredients 500g good quality mince

Good pinch of oregano

1tsp salt

Pinch of black pepper

Handful of breadcrumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

To serve:

Loaf of ciabatta or burger buns

Toppings of your choice

1 iceberg lettuce

4 medium tomatoes

Method Place all of the burger ingredients in a large bowl and mix together or whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until the mixture starts holding together.

Shape the burgers into round flat discs with wetted hands. To get perfectly round shapes, press the mixture into a metal pastry cutter. Don’t over-handle the burgers or they’ll be tough and dry when cooked.

Place the burgers on the barbecue or in a frying pan and cook until they’re done all the way through and there’s no pinkness in the middle. To check this, press down the top of a burger with a fish slice – if there are pink juices oozing out, then cook for a few more minutes.

Serve on a lightly toasted ciabatta with the toppings of your choice (we love onions, tomatoes, gherkins and cheese on our homemade burgers!).

Tips for making homemade burgers:

Flip your burgers often. This encourages them to cook faster internally, so you might be able to shave valuable time off your cooking that could otherwise be spent eating.