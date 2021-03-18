Instead of ordering takeout, make your own delicious homemade beef burgers with our easy to follow recipe.
We’ve kept our homemade beef burger recipe simple, and gone for a classic combination of patty, lettuce and tomato in a bun – but, there are lots of other exciting additions you could add to the mincemeat burger instead. Bacon and cheese is a classic go-to – or, you could top it with an avocado and a fried egg for a brunch-inspired dish, ideal for weekend lunches. You can also make this homemade burger recipe healthier by opting for 5 percent fat beef mince or use turkey mince instead, which is lower in fat.
Watch how to make Homemade burgers
Ingredients
- 500g good quality mince
- Good pinch of oregano
- 1tsp salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- Handful of breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- To serve:
- Loaf of ciabatta or burger buns
- Toppings of your choice
- 1 iceberg lettuce
- 4 medium tomatoes
Method
Place all of the burger ingredients in a large bowl and mix together or whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until the mixture starts holding together.
Shape the burgers into round flat discs with wetted hands. To get perfectly round shapes, press the mixture into a metal pastry cutter. Don’t over-handle the burgers or they’ll be tough and dry when cooked.
Place the burgers on the barbecue or in a frying pan and cook until they’re done all the way through and there’s no pinkness in the middle. To check this, press down the top of a burger with a fish slice – if there are pink juices oozing out, then cook for a few more minutes.
Serve on a lightly toasted ciabatta with the toppings of your choice (we love onions, tomatoes, gherkins and cheese on our homemade burgers!).
Tips for making homemade burgers:
Flip your burgers often. This encourages them to cook faster internally, so you might be able to shave valuable time off your cooking that could otherwise be spent eating.