Baked or fried, these homemade chips beat shop-bought hands down - and they're so easy to make. All you need is some potatoes, some oil and a sharp knife.

Few things in life are more delicious than crispy, hot homemade chips. Whether you love them crispy and crunchy or soft and chunky, skins on or skins off, the best thing about making your own chips is you can cook them just the way you like them. If you decide to peel your potatoes to make these chips, make sure to save the peel. You can use it to make some delicious potato peel crisps as well.

Ingredients 750g potatoes

Vegetable oil (around 2tbsp for baking or 500ml if you're frying)

Method If baking your fries, pre-heat your oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Wash and slice your potatoes. You can peel your potatoes if you want or leave the skin on for a more rustic feel.

Par-boil your potatoes in salted boiling water for around 5-10 mins until just soft.

If baking, toss the chips in vegetable oil, making sure they’re all covered and bake in the oven for 15-20 mins until golden brown and crispy.

If frying, fill a saucepan 3/4 full with vegetable oil and heat until bubbling. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a small cube of bread into it – if it crisps up, it’s ready. Fry the chips in batches until golden and crispy and remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and place on some kitchen roll to absorb the leftover oil.

Sprinkle the chips with salt or herbs (we love rosemary) and serve. Please note, the nutritional info is based on the baking method. If you opt to fry using the 500ml vegetable option the calories for this dish will significantly increase.

Top tip for making Homemade chips

Baking chips is healthier than frying but you won't get the same crispness as frying. You can fry with oil and a saucepan or in a deep fat fryer if you have one.

Pssst! Make sure you dispose of the cooking oil the correct way after trying this recipe at home.

