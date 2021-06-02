These cute farm animal cupcakes are by celeb chef Annabel Karmel who specialises in recipes to make with kids.
This easy farm animal cupcake recipe includes how to make three different animals; pigs, dogs, and sheep. Annabel says: “To decorate the cakes you will need: marshmallows, biscuits, chocolate buttons, colourful sweets, and tubes of writing icing. Not forgetting some food colouring for the pink pig cupcakes.”
How to make farm animal cupcakes
Ingredients
For the cupcakes:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 110g caster sugar
- 110g soft margarine
- 110g self–raising flour
For the icing:
- 110g butter, softened
- 250g icing sugar, sifted
- 1tbsp water
- Food colouring
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 1
To make this cupcake recipe, heat the oven to 180˚C/ 350˚F/Gas 4. Beat together the eggs, vanilla, caster sugar, margarine, and flour.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 2
Line a bun tin with paper cake cases, and half fill each case with the cake mixture.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 3
Bake for 18–20 minutes. When done, the cakes will rise up, turn golden in colour, and spring back when pressed.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 4
For the icing, beat the butter until creamy. Gradually beat in the icing sugar. Then beat in the water. If you’re making the pigs add a few drops of red or pink food colouring for pink icing.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 5
To make the marshmallow sheep, spread a thick layer of butter icing over the top of the cupcakes.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 6
Stick on marshmallows – large for heads, halved for ears, and mini ones for woolly coats. Use writing icing for glue.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 7
To make puppy cakes, stick biscuit ears on icing and use chocolate buttons and sweets for eyes and noses.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 8
To make piggy cakes, stick on a nose made from a large marshmallow and ears made from slices of marshmallow.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 9
Draw the faces on your animals using writing icing squeezed from a tube.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 10
This is what the puppy cakes will look like once decorated.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 11
This is what the piggy cakes will look like once decorated.
Farm animal cupcakes: Step 12
And finally what the sheep cakes will look like once decorated.
