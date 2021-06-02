We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whip up a batch of these impressive animal cupcakes in just 40 minutes.

The kids are going to love these animal cupcakes. Create teddy bears, frogs, pigs, sheep, cats, and pandas’ faces with just a handful of ingredients. This cupcake recipe makes 10 cupcakes of your choice. These animal cupcakes are ideal for kids’ birthday parties and school bake sales.

Ingredients 125g butter (at room temperature) or margarine 1 stick plus 1 tablespoon butter(room temp) or margarine

125g caster sugar two thirds cup superfine sugar

Half tsp lemon zest

2 eggs

125g self raising flour 1 cup plus 1 tbsp self rising flour

¼ tsp baking powder

For the buttercream:

225g icing sugar sifted superfine sugar, sifted

100g soft unsalted butter 1 stick butter at room temperature

1 tbsp milk

½tsp vanilla essence

Alternatively you can use ready prepared vanilla and chocolate frosting

To decorate:

Teddy Bear

Chocolate frosting (bought)

Chocolate buttons

Mini chocolate Digestive biscuits

White and red jelly beans

Black Writing Icing

Frog

Green food colouring

White chocolate buttons (resting on cocktail sticks pushed into the side of the cupcake)

Green jelly beans

Green Writing Icing

White Writing Icing

Piggy

Pink food colouring

Pink marshmallows

Mini candy coated chocolate beans

Licorice Allsorts

Marhsmallow Sheep

Large white marshmallows

Mini marshamallows

Black Writing Icing

Pussy Cat

Yellow M&Ms

Black Writing Icing

Licorice Allsorts

Panda

Chocolate Butttons

Brown M&M’s

Mini brown chocolate coated candy

White Writing Icing

Method Pre heat the oven to 180C Fan 160C. (US 350F)

Line a muffin tin with 10 paper cases. Put the butter, sugar, lemon zest, flour and baking powder into the bowl and beat in an electric food mixer until smooth.

Divide the mixture between the paper cases and cook in the oven for about 20 minutes or until golden and springy to the touch.

Remove from the oven and cool in the muffin tin for a few minutes, then transfer the cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely.

Whilst the cupcakes are baking you can prepare the icing. Beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half the icing sugar and beat until smooth. Add the remaining icing sugar , the milk and a few drops of vanilla essence.. You can divide the icing into a few bowls and colour with a few drops of food colouring.

Once the cakes are cold swirl some of the icing on top of the cakes and decorate them to look like animals using the sweets, writing icing and mini cookies..

For the Marshmallow sheep simply cut one of the large marshmallows in half to make the ears.

Top tips for making animal cupcakes

These animal cupcakes can be made up to one month in advance and frozen in a plastic box. Defrost at room temperature for around one hour then ice as above.

