The kids are going to love making this banana butterfly fairy cakes by celeb chef Annabel Karmel.
These delicious butterfly fairy cakes are infused with ripe bananas and topped with rich caramel icing made from Dulche de Leche. These fairy cakes are perfect for making with kids in just seven easy steps. Drizzle with melted chocolate and serve. Annabel Karmel says: ‘These little cakes can be eaten plain, or covered in my sweet and sticky caramel topping – they’ll be a flyaway success’ Store your cakes in an airtight container and eat them within three days.
How to make butterfly fairy cakes
Ingredients
For the banana butterfly fairy cakes:
- 1 large banana
- 110g butter
- 110g caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 3⁄4 tsp vanilla extract
- 110g self-raising flour
For the caramel icing:
- 85g cream cheese
- 40g unsalted butter
- 85g Dulche de Leche
- 40g icing sugar, plus extra for dusting
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F/Gas 4. Line a muffin tin with 8 paper cases. Peel and mash the banana. Set it aside.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 2
Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale and fluffy. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and vanilla. Add the eggs to the butter mixture, a little at a time, beating thoroughly.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 3
Then add the banana to the butter mixture and stir it in, then sift the flour over the mixture and fold this in.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 4
Fill the paper cases with the mixture. Bake for 20 minutes, or until risen and springy to the touch.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 5
For the icing, beat together the cream cheese and butter. Then beat in the Dulche de Leche and icing sugar.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 6
To make butterfly wings, slice off the tops of the cakes. Cut them in half, dust with icing sugar, and draw on the wings with writing icing. Pipe on the caramel icing and pop the wings on top of it.
Butterfly fairy cakes: Step 7
And there you have your finished banana butterfly cakes.
Recipe from My Favourite Recipes by Annabel Karmel (published by DK, £8.99)
