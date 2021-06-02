We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The kids are going to love making this banana butterfly fairy cakes by celeb chef Annabel Karmel.

These delicious butterfly fairy cakes are infused with ripe bananas and topped with rich caramel icing made from Dulche de Leche. These fairy cakes are perfect for making with kids in just seven easy steps. Drizzle with melted chocolate and serve. Annabel Karmel says: ‘These little cakes can be eaten plain, or covered in my sweet and sticky caramel topping – they’ll be a flyaway success’ Store your cakes in an airtight container and eat them within three days.

How to make butterfly fairy cakes

Ingredients

For the banana butterfly fairy cakes:

1 large banana

110g butter

110g caster sugar

2 eggs

3⁄4 tsp vanilla extract

110g self-raising flour

For the caramel icing: