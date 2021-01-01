Make perfectly soft, sweet fairy cakes every time with Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes recipe.
In this easy iced fairy cakes recipe, Mary Berry makes a batch of 12 simple fairy cakes in just 30 minutes. Each cupcake is topped with a quick icing that is made using two ingredients; icing sugar and warm water. This simple Mary Berry recipe is featured in one of her most famous cookbooks, Mary Berry’s Baking Bible.
Ingredients
- For the cake:
- 100 g (4 oz) softened butter
- 100 g (4 oz) caster sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 100 g (4 oz) self-raising flour
- 1 level tsp baking powder
- For the icing:
- 225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar
- 2-3tbsp warm water
- handful of sweets, to decorate
Method
To make this fairy cakes recipe, heat the oven to 200C fan, 180C fan, gas 6. Place fairy cake cases into a 12-hole bun tin, to keep a good even shape as they bake.
Measure all the ingredients into a large bowl and beat for 2-3 mins until the mixture is well blended and smooth. Fill each paper case with the mixture.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until the cakes are well risen and golden brown. Lift the paper cases out of the bun tin and cool the cakes on a wire rack.
Put the icing sugar in a bowl and gradually blend in the warm water until you have a fairly stiff icing. Spoon over the top of the cakes and decorate with sweets.
To make orange fairy cakes: Add the grated rind of 1 orange in step 2. To make orange flavoured icing, blend 225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar with the juice of 1 orange until you have a fairly stiff icing. Spoon over the tops of the cakes.
Top tips for making Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes
You can easily change the colour of the icing on these cakes by adding a few drops of food colouring to the icing sugar and water mixture. We'd recommend substituting some of the water so the icing isn't too runny. It is best to choose gel food colouring too as its a stronger, thicker consistency and will give the icing a brighter colour.