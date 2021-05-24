These creative Minecraft cupcakes are by cupcake expert and cake decorator Victoria Threader.
The kids are going to love these Minecraft cupcakes simply made with modelling paste or ready-to-roll fondant icing. Victoria says; “You’ll need to make these Minecraft cake toppers the night before you need them, as they will take about 12 hours to dry, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time beforehand.” This recipe makes 12 toppers, which can top 12 regular cupcakes. Victoria uses our basic cupcake recipe.
Ingredients
- 10g yellow modelling paste
- 20g white modelling paste
- 20g green modelling paste
- 20g pink modelling paste
- 15g black modelling paste
- 10g brown modelling paste
- 10g red modelling paste
- 10g beige modelling paste
- 5g dark green modelling paste
- 2.5g dark purple modelling paste
- 2.5g light purple modelling paste
- 2g orange modelling paste
- Cornflour for dusting
Step 1
Start by rolling the paste out to 4mm thick and cut a square 5cm x 5cm. Use the measurements on the cutting board or you could also use a ruler. The squares weighed roughly 8g each so you can save the excess to make the stacking squares, just remember to keep the extra paste covered in clingfilm so it doesn’t dry out.
Step 2
To emboss squares, use a wooden coffee stirrer, pushing it into the paste carefully, making sure you don’t go all the way through the paste. You could also use the blunt edge of a knife, anything with a nice straight edge. This will create an illusion of cut squares and will save you cutting so many out.
Step 3
Once you have embossed all the squares, leave them to dry on a drying sponge or greaseproof paper.
Step 4
Once the bases have dried a little (after an hour or so) you can then build the squares up in the various colours. Use the square cutters, but you can cut them by hand by measuring with a ruler.
Step 5
Use the 4.5mm cutter for the eyes and mouth on the faces.
Step 6
To cut the ‘TNT’ roll and cut the letter from the black modelling paste. If anything starts to stick, give it a dust with some cornflour. Add the ‘TNT’ to the toppers by sticking them with a brush of water.
Step 7
Once you have finished all your designs, leave them to air dry overnight (about 12 hours)
Step 8
The next day, bake your cupcakes and once they are completely cool add a grass nozzle to a small piping.
Step 9
Add the piping bag to a tall glass and then fill with your green buttercream.
Step 10
To pipe the grass – Push all the air up out of the piping bag and twist the piping bag at the top of the icing. Pipe the grass by applying pressure to the piping bag, pipe onto the cake by piping a bit, lifting the nozzle up and then releasing the pressure and pulling up quickly. Repeat this until all the cupcakes are covered.
Step 11
Place the dried toppers onto your cakes.
