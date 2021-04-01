We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This recipe for Hummingbird red velvet cake has the ideal ratio of deep red sponge cake to tangy cream cheese frosting.

When it comes to red velvet cake, this Hummingbird Bakery is one of the best. Their iconic cakes and buttercream frosting are a staple in most bakers’ books, as they’re known for being deliciously moist and coming out of the oven perfect every single time. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes in total, ideal for a birthday party or picnic. To make a full red velvet cake instead, double the quantities in the recipe and divide the mixture between three 20cm cake tins. Bake for 25 minutes at the same oven temperature and let them cool. Then frost with two quantities of cream cheese frosting and sandwich the layers together.

Ingredients 60g unsalted butter, at room temperature

150g caster sugar

1 egg

10g cocoa powder

20ml red food colouring (we recommend Dr. Oetker's or a paste colouring as red food colourings vary in strength)

½tsp vanilla extract

120ml buttermilk

150g plain flour

½tsp salt

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

1½tsp white wine vinegar

300g icing sugar, sifted

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g cream cheese, cold

12-hole cupcake tray, lined with large cupcake cases

Method To make this cupcake recipe, preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/gas mark 3.

Put the butter and the sugar in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy and well mixed. Turn the mixer up to high speed, slowly add the egg and beat until everything is well incorporated.

In a separate bowl, mix together the cocoa powder, red food colouring and vanilla extract to make a thick, dark paste. Add to the butter mixture and mix thoroughly until evenly combined and coloured (scrape any unmixed ingredients from the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula). Turn the mixer down to slow speed and slowly pour in half the buttermilk. Beat until well mixed, then add half the flour, and beat until everything is well incorporated. Repeat this process until all the buttermilk and flour have been added. Scrape down the side of the bowl again. Turn the mixer up to high speed and beat until you have a smooth, even mixture. Turn the mixer down to low speed and add the salt, bicarbonate of soda and vinegar. Beat until well mixed, then turn up the speed again and beat for a couple more minutes.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases until two-thirds full and bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 mins, or until the sponge bounces back when touched. A skewer inserted in the centre should come out clean. Leave the cupcakes to cool slightly in the tray before turning out onto a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile for the cream cheese frosting: Beat the icing sugar and butter together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) on medium-slow speed until the mixture comes together and is well mixed. Add the cream cheese in one go and beat until it is completely incorporated. Turn the mixer up to medium-high speed. Continue beating until the frosting is light and fluffy, at least 5 mins. Do not overbeat, as it can quickly become runny.

When the cupcakes are cold, spoon over the cream cheese frosting on top.

Tips for making red velvet cupcakes:

The icing is the big finisher in this recipe, so be sure that the cake has fully cooled before applying it - otherwise it will liquify slightly and slide off.

