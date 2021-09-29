We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Muffin mix in a jar is the great alternative present idea for everything from a last minute housewarming present to Secret Santa.

Homemade food gifts like this muffin mix in a jar are fun, cheap and really show the recipient you care. We’ve made a chocolate muffins mix here as they’re the most classic and easiest muffin idea, loved by many. Just add a pretty ribbon and write the recipe on a tag for the Christmas muffin mix, so the recipient knows how to turn the dry mix into deliciously tasty chocolate muffins. You could also make a mix for blueberry muffins by adding dried fruit and banana muffins by similarly adding dried bananas to the recipe.

Ingredients