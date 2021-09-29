Muffin mix in a jar is the great alternative present idea for everything from a last minute housewarming present to Secret Santa.
Homemade food gifts like this muffin mix in a jar are fun, cheap and really show the recipient you care. We’ve made a chocolate muffins mix here as they’re the most classic and easiest muffin idea, loved by many. Just add a pretty ribbon and write the recipe on a tag for the Christmas muffin mix, so the recipient knows how to turn the dry mix into deliciously tasty chocolate muffins. You could also make a mix for blueberry muffins by adding dried fruit and banana muffins by similarly adding dried bananas to the recipe.
Ingredients
- 400g self-raising flour
- 275g soft brown sugar
- 40g cocoa
- 2tsp baking powder
- 100g chocolate chunks
Step 1
Take a 1l sterilised Kilner jar and place on a flat, stable surface.
Step 2
Mix together the flour and baking powder and pour them into the jar.
Step 3
Pat down the flour with the end of a rolling pin to get a flat surface and to pack the flour down tightly.
Step 4
Pour the cocoa powder on the top of the flour. You may find this easier (and less messy) from a jug rather than a bowl.
Step 5
Pat the cocoa powder with the end of a rolling pin to get a flat surface and to pack it down tightly.
Step 6
Pour the light brown sugar into the jar.
Step 7
Pack the sugar down with the end of a rolling pin to get an even surface.
Step 8
Add enough chocolate chunks to fill the jar right to the top.
Step 9
Seal the jar tightly: the mix will last for a couple of months in a tightly sealed jar stored in a cool, dry place.
Step 10
Wrap the jar with a ribbon and attach a label with our muffin recipe so the recipient knows how to turn them into muffins.
<br><br>Looking
for <a
href="https://www.goodto.com/recipes/pictures/34288/homemade-food-gifts-ideas">food
gifts</a>? We've got plenty more to choose from!<br>