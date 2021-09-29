Trending:

    • Muffin mix in a jar is the great alternative present idea for everything from a last minute housewarming present to Secret Santa. 

    Homemade food gifts like this muffin mix in a jar are fun, cheap and really show the recipient you care. We’ve made a chocolate muffins mix here as they’re the most classic and easiest muffin idea, loved by many. Just add a pretty ribbon and write the recipe on a tag for the Christmas muffin mix, so the recipient knows how to turn the dry mix into deliciously tasty chocolate muffins. You could also make a mix for blueberry muffins by adding dried fruit and banana muffins by similarly adding dried bananas to the recipe.

    Ingredients

    • 400g self-raising flour
    • 275g soft brown sugar
    • 40g cocoa
    • 2tsp baking powder
    • 100g chocolate chunks
    Step 1

    Take a 1l sterilised Kilner jar and place on a flat, stable surface.

    Step 2

    Mix together the flour and baking powder and pour them into the jar.

    Step 3

    Pat down the flour with the end of a rolling pin to get a flat surface and to pack the flour down tightly.

    Step 4

    Pour the cocoa powder on the top of the flour. You may find this easier (and less messy) from a jug rather than a bowl.

    Step 5

    Pat the cocoa powder with the end of a rolling pin to get a flat surface and to pack it down tightly.

    Step 6

    Pour the light brown sugar into the jar.

    Step 7

    Pack the sugar down with the end of a rolling pin to get an even surface.

    Step 8

    Add enough chocolate chunks to fill the jar right to the top.

    Step 9

    Seal the jar tightly: the mix will last for a couple of months in a tightly sealed jar stored in a cool, dry place.

    Step 10

    Wrap the jar with a ribbon and attach a label with our muffin recipe so the recipient knows how to turn them into muffins.

