Make perfectly soft and rich chocolate muffins every time with our tried and tested recipe.

Everyone loves muffins and these quick and simple chocolate muffins with chocolate chunks are made in just three easy steps – kids will love them. This chocolate muffin recipe makes 12 regular sized chocolate muffins and will take about 55 mins to prepare and bake. These chocolate muffins are ideal served cold with a cup of tea or warm drizzled in custard or with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Our tester Rebecca told us: ‘I make muffins for a living and this is how I would make chocolate muffins. I’ve tried this recipe and it makes the muffins really delicious.’

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour

25g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

175g caster sugar (or 125g caster sugar and 50g muscovado sugar)

175ml milk

2 large eggs, beaten

100ml mild olive oil (or you can use sunflower oil if too strong-flavoured)

75g plain chocolate chunks

1-2tsp vanilla extract

Method Preheat the oven to 170C, gas 5. Line a 12-hole deep muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift together the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Stir in the sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and mix lightly together.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared cases. Bake for approximately 20 mins or until golden and springy to the touch. Cool for 10 mins; transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.