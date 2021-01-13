We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Follow our easy blueberry muffins recipe to make perfect muffins in only five steps.

Our recipe for blueberry muffins can be ready in just a few simple steps – and they’re so moreish you’ll want to make new batches time and again. This recipe makes 12 regular sized blueberry muffins and it will take you around 45 mins to prepare and cook them. This recipe is so easy, it’s perfect for baking beginners and ideal to make with children. You can store blueberry muffins for up to 4 days – but, it’s best not to store them in the fridge as this can cause them to lose moisture and dry out.

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

300g self-raising flour

1tsp vanilla extract

140ml milk

1tsp baking powder

150g fresh or dried blueberries

Method Line a muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy then add in the eggs, one at a time.

Add the flour and baking powder to make a thick batter, then stir in the vanilla extract and milk.

Add the blueberries and spoon the mixture into the muffin cases. Bake for 15-20 mins at 180C, gas 4.

Leave the blueberry muffins to cool in the tray for 10 mins before turning out.

Top tip for making Blueberry muffins For the best blueberry muffins, don't over-mix the ingredients. A lumpy batter is perfect, so this is a great recipe to make with the kids.

If you want to stop your blueberries from sinking in muffins, you’ll want to coat the blueberries with a dusting of flour. The flour will help them to stick to the muffin mix and stay in place instead of sinking to the bottom when baking.

Store in an airtight container on the kitchen counter or in a cupboard, rather than in the fridge. A cake tin, Tupperware, or ziplock bag would work. We’d recommend placing a sheet of kitchen towel in with your muffins as this will help to regulate the moisture, otherwise, your blueberry muffins may get very soggy.

Frozen berries work just as well as fresh berries, and may be less likely to burst during baking. If you’re unsure about cooking with frozen berries place them in some warm water to defrost.

