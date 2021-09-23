We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soft, moist, and golden, these banana muffins are perfect for bake sales, picnics, and parties.

Baking banana muffins are a great way of using up overripe bananas. It takes just four steps to make these moist banana muffins. Not only are these muffins flavoured with sweet bananas, they also have warming undertones thanks to the teaspoon of cinnamon.

Ingredients 250g plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

1tsp ground cinnamon

100g caster sugar

75g butter, chilled and grated

1 medium egg

175ml milk

2 medium-sized ripe bananas, peeled

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift the flour, baking powder and cinnamon into a large bowl and stir in the sugar and grated butter. Stir to coat the butter in the flour mixture.

Beat together the egg and milk and stir into the bowl until just blended. Don’t over mix – it should still be lumpy. Cut 12 slices from one of the bananas then mash the remainder with the other banana.

Fold the mashed banana into the mixture and divide the mixture between the paper cases. Top each with a slice of banana. Bake for 20-25 mins until risen, golden and firm to the touch. Serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making banana muffins

For extra fibre replace the flour with wholemeal plain flour and add 25g finely chopped dried apricots with the mashed banana.

