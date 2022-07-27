The price of Amazon Prime is going up - how much does it cost now and what will it cost in September?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For the first time since 2014, the price of Amazon Prime is going up. The mega retailer has announced that it is raising its Prime subscription prices due to higher operating costs and inflation. While there are many benefits of a Prime membership (opens in new tab) and ways you can save when shopping on Amazon (opens in new tab), the price hike is the latest in a long line of price increases as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

After it was recently reported that streaming service Netflix had lost one million subscribers (opens in new tab)between April and July this year, following a price hike in January, it remains to be seen whether Amazon Prime will face the same fate.

Here we explain how the price of Amazon Prime is going to change, and what you can do to beat it.

How much is the price of Amazon Prime going up by?

Right now, an Amazon Prime membership will cost you £7.99 per month or £79 per year. But from 15 September 2022, monthly subscription prices will increase by £1 to £8.99. Annual subscription prices will rise by £16 from £79 to £95.

While annual subscriptions require you to pay more in one go, they actually work out cheaper than a monthly subscription, so if you can afford to pay the fee in one go, it’s a great way to save some money.

Cost per month Annual cost Current monthly subscription £7.99 £95.88 Current annual subscription £6.59 £79 Monthly subscription cost after 15 September 2022 £8.99 £107.88 Annual subscription cost after 15 September 2022 £7.92 £95

The new charges will be implemented from September, or your next membership renewal date if you pay annually.

How to beat the Amazon Prime price hike

While you might not be able to dodge the price hike forever, you might be able to avoid it for a while, with these quick tips.