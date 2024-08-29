Simple HMRC code promises parents up to £4k - but it has to be used this week

Childcare costs can add up, but this HMRC code could give you between £2,000 and £4,000 each year to help out.

For many parents, childcare is one of the largest expenditures. This is particularly true this time of year, with holiday childcare costs up 6% , while a whopping 85% of parents say that childcare costs are preventing them from having more kids . Half of parents are ‘trapped’ into living near grandparents due to childcare costs, too – it can be a real struggle.

A code issued by HMRC (more information on UK.GOV here) could give you between £2,000 and £4,000 each year for some extra assistance, however, but you must apply this week. The Tax-Free Childcare scheme gives parents payments ranging between £500 and £1,000 every three months.

It gives parents a potentially significant contribution towards care from nannies, nurseries, after-school clubs and play schemes. To claim the money, you simply need to set up a Tax-Free Childcare account by Saturday, August 31.

HMRC will send you a code to give to your childcare provider, who can then claim the money. Often, nurseries will incorporate the money into their fees, so a nursery costing £100 a day will then cost you £80 a day instead, for example.

To qualify for the code for this coming school term, you must be working and have a child over the age of nine months and under 11 by August 31. You must be earning at least £2,379 over the next three months if you’re over 21, equivalent to the National Minimum Wage for 16 hours per week.

If you aren’t working but claim a benefit like Incapacity Benefit, Severe Disablement Allowance, Carer’s Allowance or Employment and Support Allowance, you may also be eligible.

If your child is disabled, the money is doubled to £4,000, and you may get this until they’re 16, if eligible for benefits including Disability Living Allowance and Personal Independence Payment.