Download this FREE pocket money summer supplement - brought to you by The Week Junior and Big Issue

The Week Junior and The Big Issue have launched a Pocket Money supplement to help children learn to manage their money this summer.

If your children are always asking for more pocket money, or you’d like them to learn how to manage their money and get into good habits, don’t miss out on The Week Junior and Big Issue’s new summer Pocket Money supplement, which you can download here .

It’s the second edition of Pocket Money published by Big Issue, created in collaboration with The Week Junior and aimed at eight-to-14-year-olds. The first issue came out last spring for the Budget, and had information on the spending priorities of young people, as well as advice on budgeting and saving.

The new Summer Special edition– comes with plenty of ideas for inexpensive days out and activities, while Newsround presenter Shanequa Paris discusses her summer jobs and financial expert Mr MoneyJar (Timi Merriman-Johnson) offers tips on setting goals and making money during the school holidays – ideal for kids who want to start earning when they have a few weeks away from learning!

Editorial Director of The Week Junior, Anna Bassi, said: “Knowing how to make, save and spend money sensibly are important life skills, so this brilliant pocket money magazine should be essential reading for all kids (and their adults) this summer.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week Junior

Get your first 6 issues free - saving £21 - when you subscribe to The Week Junior magazine. Continue on subscription and pay just £33.99 every 3 months, saving 25% off the cover price, unless cancelled in the trial period.



Subscribe online at bigissue.com , or find your local Big Issue vendor to buy a copy.

In other money news, - we know pocket money can be a minefield – how do you know how much your children should get? Even the concept of pocket money itself has many pros and cons, but it can be a great way to teach financial literacy in teenagers.