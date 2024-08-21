Parents of teens who have just taken their GCSEs urged to check child benefit status ahead of August deadline
With a child benefit deadline looming, some parents could see their payments reduced or stopped altogether - here's why
Parents of 16 year olds, whose teen plans on staying in full time education, are warned they could lose a particular benefit if they don't let HMRC know of their child's plans.
Child benefit is designed to help parents with the cost of raising their children, offering eligible parents £1,331 per year to put towards the costs, more for those parents with more than one child. However, while child benefit went up in 2024, some parents could see their child benefit payments reduced, or stopped altogether in the coming weeks.
This is down to the rule that child benefit payments stop on 31 August on or after your child's 16th birthday if they leave education or training. But if they plan on staying in education, you'll need to let the government know so you can still receive your child benefit payments. If you don't then you could find you receive less than normal (if you receive payments for more than one child), or see your payments stop altogether.
If your teen is 16, or turning 16 before or on 31 August 2024, you should have received a letter from HMRC asking you to confirm your child's education plans. If they stay in approved education or training, then you will continue to receive your child benefit payments until they leave. Approved education counts as:
- A levels or similar
- T levels
- Scottish Highers
- NVQs and most vocational qualifications up to level 3. Intermediate and advanced apprenticeships are excluded
- home education (if it started either before your child turned 16 or after 16 if they have special educational needs and disabilities)
- traineeships in England.
If you haven't yet told HMRC about your 16 year old's plans to stay in approved education, then you can do it online, and it's important to do it before the 31 August deadline to avoid any hassle with your child benefit payments. However, if you do miss the deadline, which is all too easy in the madness of exam season and school holidays, all is not lost. You can still tell HMRC that your teen is remaining in education after 31 August, but you might see a delay in your payments.
If your teen doesn't turn 16 until 1 September 2024 or after, you don't need to worry, you will continue getting your child benefit payments, and your deadline to tell HMRC about their education plans for the future won't be until 31 August 2025.
It's also worth knowing that you can't get child benefit if your child studies an advanced course, like a university degree or BTEC Higher National Certificate, or if they enrol on a course that is paid for by an employer. When your child leaves approved education or training, payments will stop at the end of February, May, August or November (whichever comes first).
If your teen no longer meets the criteria for you to get child benefit, you don't need to do anything. Your payments will automatically stop on 31 August.
If you are eligible but don't claim child benefit, it could have serious repercussions for your future finances. It's also worth knowing on which day child benefit will be paid around the upcoming bank holiday.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor - which means she writes about everything from this year's top toys and the newest toy releases, to discounts on days out and childcare costs. Sarah is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on the right toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
