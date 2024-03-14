Annabel Karmel's chicken delight puree is perfect for whipping up in your blender in under 30 minutes.
This delicious, nutritious baby food is packed with plenty of vegetables; from red pepper, carrot, and onion, as well as fruit like apple, tomatoes and prunes. It's a great way to introduce your little one to stronger flavours too like garlic and cinnamon.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp oil
- 75g red onion, diced
- 50g red pepper, diced
- 75g apple, diced
- 100g carrot, diced
- 150g minced chicken or turkey
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 10g prunes
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 400g chopped tomatoes
- 150ml water
- 1 tsp tomato puree
Method
- Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, red pepper, apple and carrot and fry for 2 minutes.
- Add the chicken, garlic, prunes and cinnamon and stir.
- Add the tomatoes, water and tomato puree. Bring up to the boil. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Blend until smooth or until desired consistency.
Top tips for making chicken delight
You could try this recipe with other minced meat too such as minced turkey, beef or pork. Just make sure you opt for the lowest fat meat.
Is this recipe suitable for 6 month olds?
According to Annabel Karmel, this recipe is suitable for 6 months and is a great way to introduce protein to your little one's diet, as well as stronger flavours like cinnamon, and garlic.
Annabel Karmel says; "This puree is a delicious blend of chicken with vegetables and fruit. With just the right balance of sweet and savoury flavours with a sprinkle of cinnamon, it’s the perfect puree to introduce your baby to more exciting flavours."
Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel's award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel's #1 listen-along guide, it's a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes.
Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.
Annabel Karmel MBE is a chef and author of over 40 cookbooks based on nutrition, and cooking for babies, children and families. With her career spanning over 25 years she has pioneered the way families feed their babies and children all the world over.
