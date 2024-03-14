Annabel Karmel's chicken delight puree is perfect for whipping up in your blender in under 30 minutes.

This delicious, nutritious baby food is packed with plenty of vegetables; from red pepper, carrot, and onion, as well as fruit like apple, tomatoes and prunes. It's a great way to introduce your little one to stronger flavours too like garlic and cinnamon.

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

75g red onion, diced

50g red pepper, diced

75g apple, diced

100g carrot, diced

150g minced chicken or turkey

2 garlic cloves, crushed

10g prunes

1 tsp ground cinnamon

400g chopped tomatoes

150ml water

1 tsp tomato puree

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, red pepper, apple and carrot and fry for 2 minutes. Add the chicken, garlic, prunes and cinnamon and stir. Add the tomatoes, water and tomato puree. Bring up to the boil. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Blend until smooth or until desired consistency.

Top tips for making chicken delight

You could try this recipe with other minced meat too such as minced turkey, beef or pork. Just make sure you opt for the lowest fat meat.

Is this recipe suitable for 6 month olds? According to Annabel Karmel, this recipe is suitable for 6 months and is a great way to introduce protein to your little one's diet, as well as stronger flavours like cinnamon, and garlic.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "This puree is a delicious blend of chicken with vegetables and fruit. With just the right balance of sweet and savoury flavours with a sprinkle of cinnamon, it’s the perfect puree to introduce your baby to more exciting flavours."

Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel’s award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel’s #1 listen-along guide, it’s a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes. Visit the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fgb%2Fapp%2Fannabel-karmel%2Fid409157308&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> App Store or <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.applikation.annabelkarmel&hl=en_GB&gl=US" data-link-merchant="play.google.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Google Play and start your FREE trial today!

Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.