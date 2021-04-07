We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aubergines have never tasted so good. This sweet, earthy vegetable is flavoured with heaps of aromatics including garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, and red chillies.

Each aubergine is baked in the oven for just 20 minutes. The flesh is then scooped out and cooked with a variety of ingredients including onion and a drizzle of lemon juice. Watch our step-by-step video for a simple demonstration on how to recreate this dish at home.

Watch how to make Baked roasted aubergine

Ingredients 2 large, firm aubergines (about 450g/1 lb in total)

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon ginger, crushed

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1/2 teaspoon red or green chillies, crushed

1 tablespoon fenugreek leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons coriander stalks and leaves, chopped

Method Wash the aubergines, prick all over with a sharp knife and cook in the oven, on a high heat, for 20 minutes.

Heat a saucepan, and add the oil, cumin seeds and onions. Stir continuously until the onions are soft and lightly brown at the edges.

Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, turmeric, cumin coriander powder, black pepper, chillies and fenugreek, and cook for another 2 minutes.

Scoop out the aubergine pulp and add with the lemon juice and cook for a further 10 minutes on a low heat. Add the chopped coriander. Cook for 1 minute and then serve inside the aubergine skin.

Top tips for making baked aubergine

Aubergines are a great source of fiber and are a healthy option when it comes to lunch or dinner. They are packed with vitamins too like vitamins B1, B6, and potassium which means they will give you plenty of energy as well as helping to reduce blood pressure and water retention.

The best way to cook aubergine is by roasting or baking it. Roasting or baking your aubergine will guarantee it's bursting with flavour as well as vitamins too.

You can also grill or BBQ aubergine for a deep earthy, flavour. You could experiment with raw aubergine too in salads but it's recommended to cook this veg for the best flavour overall.

