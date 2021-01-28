We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baked lamb steaks with onions, garlic, a hint of Worcester Sauce, herbs and tomatoes.

Each portion of this baked lamb steaks recipe is under 400 calories, so you get a filling protein-rich meal that’s healthy too. Cooking all the ingredients together in one pan really encourages the flavours of the tangy Worcester sauce and onion to infuse into your meat, meaning you shouldn’t also need gravy. We’ve added cherry tomatoes to this lamb recipe, so you’re also upping your 5-a-day intake too. Garnish with fresh herbs at the last minute for a final hit of flavour – delicious.

Ingredients 275g (10oz) new potatoes, thickly sliced

1tbsp oil

4 lamb leg steaks

1 red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

450ml (3/4pt) lamb stock

1tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

2tsp dried mixed herbs

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Fresh oregano or thyme leaves to garnish

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5. Parboil the potatoes in lightly salted water for 2-3 mins. Drain well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the lamb steaks over a high heat for 1-2 mins on each side until browned. Transfer to a shallow ovenproof dish.

Add the onion and garlic to the pan and fry for 5 mins. Stir in the stock and Worcestershire sauce and bring to the boil. Pour over the lamb steaks and add the potatoes. Sprinkle with dried herbs, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and cook for 30 mins.

Add the cherry tomatoes and return to the oven for a further 10-15 mins. Served garnished with fresh oregano or thyme leaves.

Top tip for making baked lamb steaks

Lamb not in season? You could try this recipe with pork chops instead.

These lamb steaks bake in the oven meaning you can get on with something else while it cooks. An opportunity to maybe even prepare a delicious dessert to accompany your main meal?