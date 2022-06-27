BBQ chicken baguettes recipe

BBQ chicken baguettes are sandwiches but loaded up with all sorts of good things, making them a really filling meal. With chicken fillets, Mediterranean vegetables cheese and a spicy sauce, they're more like a pizza dinner than your average sarnie.

BBQ chicken baguettes
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories720 Kcal36%
Fat34 g49%
Saturated Fat19 g95%
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

These BBQ chicken baguettes are so much more than just a sandwich. 

This American inspired recipe makes a brilliant casual dinner for friends or teenage kids. It's a bit like a cheat's pizza and the kids won't even notice the extra vegetables you have packed in there. This recipe makes two generous portions, but it's easy to double if you're making it for more. It's a great standyby dinner, as almost all the ingredients are either freezer or store cupboard staples. You don't even have to assemble them yourself. You can just line up all the cooked ingredients for people to make their own just the way they like.

Ingredients

  • 6 frozen chicken mini fillets
  • 2 tbsp Reggae Reggae BBQ sauce
  • 160g frozen Mediterranean veg
  • 8 battered onion rings
  • 1 frozen bake at home baguette
  • 50g garlic butter, such as Lurpak
  • 50g grated cheese
  • 150g fresh green salad leaves

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Defrost the chicken fillets in the microwave (around 10 mins), then mix with the BBQ sauce in an oven-proof dish.
  2. Bake in the oven for 15 mins. Lay out the Mediterranean veg and onion rings on a baking tray and cook from frozen for around 15 mins. Pop the bread in the oven to thaw and bake through.
  3. Divide the bread in half horizontally and top with the garlic butter, chicken, veg and cheese. Pop back in the oven for five minutes or so, to melt the cheese. 
  4. Serve with the fresh leaves and the onion rings.

Top Tip for making BBQ chicken baguettes

The BBQ chicken and topping in this recipe would work just as well stuffed into pitta pockets, on top of a pizza base or English muffins.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

