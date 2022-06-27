These BBQ chicken baguettes are so much more than just a sandwich.

This American inspired recipe makes a brilliant casual dinner for friends or teenage kids. It's a bit like a cheat's pizza and the kids won't even notice the extra vegetables you have packed in there. This recipe makes two generous portions, but it's easy to double if you're making it for more. It's a great standyby dinner, as almost all the ingredients are either freezer or store cupboard staples. You don't even have to assemble them yourself. You can just line up all the cooked ingredients for people to make their own just the way they like.

Ingredients

6 frozen chicken mini fillets

2 tbsp Reggae Reggae BBQ sauce

160g frozen Mediterranean veg

8 battered onion rings

1 frozen bake at home baguette

50g garlic butter, such as Lurpak

50g grated cheese

150g fresh green salad leaves

Method

Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Defrost the chicken fillets in the microwave (around 10 mins), then mix with the BBQ sauce in an oven-proof dish. Bake in the oven for 15 mins. Lay out the Mediterranean veg and onion rings on a baking tray and cook from frozen for around 15 mins. Pop the bread in the oven to thaw and bake through. Divide the bread in half horizontally and top with the garlic butter, chicken, veg and cheese. Pop back in the oven for five minutes or so, to melt the cheese. Serve with the fresh leaves and the onion rings.

Top Tip for making BBQ chicken baguettes

The BBQ chicken and topping in this recipe would work just as well stuffed into pitta pockets, on top of a pizza base or English muffins.

