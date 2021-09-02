We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These brownie pops will go down a storm at any kids’ party or coffee morning catchup.

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate is how we’d describe our irresistible brownie pops recipe. They are made using gooey brownies sandwiched between white chocolate, which makes them both exciting to look at and delicious too. With only 5 ingredients used, it’s a cheap and easy bake that takes just over an hour to make. Leaving you with 6 sizeable servings that will satisfy any chocaholic.

Ingredients 150g dark chocolate

130g butter or margarine

200g soft brown sugar

130g plain flour

2 eggs

You will also need:

6 push pop containers

Method Preheat oven to 325°F/170°C/fan 150°C/gas mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin.

Break the chocolate and place it in a bowl with the butter and place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow the chocolate and butter to melt, stirring continuously.

Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar, then sift the flour and stir through the mix.

Add the eggs and mix through, and pour into the tin.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gentle, then remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin. When they are cool you can build the push pops.

Use a round cutter the same diameter as the push pop cut 18 discs from the brownie. Place 6 discs onto the work surface, and smooth with melted white chocolate. Place another disc on top of the White chocolate and repeat until you have stacks 3 brownie discs tall.

Push the push pop tube over the stack, to fill the tube, then gently push the brownies down to the bottom of the tube.

Drizzle the last of the white chocolate over the top and allow to set.

Top tips for making brownie pops recipe:

For added fun, top with sprinkles or some of your other favourite chocolate treats like buttons, Maltesers or a crushed flake.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 15 ratings) Sending your rating