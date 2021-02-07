We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy carrot and butternut squash soup is a great winter warmer.

Carrot and butternut squash soup is sweet, velvety and packs a vitamin punch. With its buttery, nutty taste, butternut squash combines well with the sweetness of the carrot to provide a good source of fibre, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium and Vitamin A. Native Americans used to consider it something of a super food and would bury their dead with it in order to sustain them on their journey to the final hunting ground.

Ingredients 2 onions chopped

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 butternut squash, peeled and diced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

Salt and freshly crack black pepper

1.5 litres hot vegetable stock

Parsley for garnishing

Crème fraiche for garnishing

Method In a large pan, fry the onions in oil until translucent and soft. Add squash and carrots and stir, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Add thyme and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour over stock and bring to boil. Allow to simmer gently for 30 minutes, or until vegetables are cooked through.

Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Using a hand blender or a liquidiser, blend to a smooth soup. If too thick, add a little more stock until desired consistency is achieved.

Divide soup into bowls and serve with a dollop of crème fraiche and parsley.

Top tip for making carrot and butternut squash soup

For a fiery kick, add a diced chilli. Remember, the smaller the chilli, the hotter the taste. Fry with onions in step one.