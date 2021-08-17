We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cherry and dark chocolate frozen yogurt is lighter than ice cream at 216 calories per portion but it’s just as delicious.

This cherry and dark chocolate frozen yogurt recipe uses five ingredients and only has four steps in the method. In as little as two hours you can enjoy your homemade frozen yogurt. It’s a great recipe to make with kids and perfect in the summer months.

Ingredients 350g cherry yogurt

100g plain yogurt

240g frozen cherries

3tsp honey

40g dark chocolate choc, grated

Fresh cherries, to serve (optional)

You will need

A cheese or muslin cloth

Method Place a sieve over a bowl and line with muslin cloth. Place the yogurts in the cloth and leave for 1hr 30mins to allow some of the water to drain off.

Transfer the strained yogurt to a freezer-proof container and mix in 30g grated chocolate. Freeze for 45mins.

Meanwhile, place the frozen cherries in a saucepan with the honey and gently warm to release their water. Increase the heat and cook for 5-10mins until the liquid has reduced in volume, looks glossy and is thicker. Leave to cool.

Mix the cherry compote into the yogurt mixture, reserving a little for garnish if liked, then return to the freezer for another hour. Serve with extra grated chocolate and fresh cherries, if liked.

Top tips for making cherry and dark chocolate frozen yogurt

You could make this recipe in an ice cream maker and you’ll get a smoother result. If you plan to freeze the yogurt for longer than two hours, it’s important to try and mix every hour. This prevents too many ice crystals from forming.

If you prefer, use only plain yogurt for a lighter more tangy finish.

You might also like...

Frozen yogurt

Frozen yogurt berry bark

Banana yogurt ice pops

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week