Our chestnut soup is as Christmassy as it gets! Especially when served with our delightful festive crackers. This smooth, rich-tasting chestnut soup makes a great winter night treat or the perfect easy Christmas starter.

Alternatively, you could serve the crackers with our chicken liver pate as another festive starter. If you’re making this soup for vegetarians, check the cheese ingredients as some products use animal rennet.

For more chestnut inspiration, take a look at our guide on how to cook chestnuts perfectly for your seasonal bites and treats! If you need more warming winter dinner ideas, we’ve got plenty of soup recipes for you to try which are easy and affordable too.

Ingredients For the crackers

300g strong plain flour, plus extra to dust

4tbsp olive oil

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

1/4tsp sea salt

1/4tsp black pepper

160g grated Parmesan or vegetarian equivalent

For the soup:

45g unsalted butter

1 onion, chopped

2 tbsp sherry

600g roasted chestnuts

250g potatoes, chopped

11/2ltrs vegetable stock

3 sprigs rosemary

80ml double cream

You will need:

A4 piece of card or paper

2 baking trays

Method To make the crackers, preheat the oven to 230C/Gas 8. In a bowl, combine the flour and oil with 100ml (31/2floz). Add the rosemary and season well. Stir, then bring the mixture together into a dough with one hand. Wrap in cling film and chill for 20 mins.

On the A4 piece of card, draw and cut out a 17cm (6 1/2inch) long ‘cracker’ template on card. Line two large baking trays with baking paper and halve the dough. On a surface dusted with flour, roll one half of the dough to 30cm (113/4inch) square. Cut out the cracker shape and transfer to the prepared tray, then sprinkle with Parmesan and pepper. Repeat to make eight, re-rolling offcuts. Roll out the other piece of dough to make eight more crackers. Bake for 5-8 mins, until golden. Leave to cool and keep in an airtight container.

For the soup, Melt the butter in a large pan and stir in the onion. Cook, stirring, on a medium heat for 3-4 mins until softened. Pour in the sherry and cook for 2 mins. Add the chestnuts and potatoes, then stir in the stock. Season, add 2 rosemary sprigs and bring to the boil. Simmer for 20 mins then discard the rosemary and blend in a food processor. To serve, add 10ml cream onto each bowl of soup and stir. Top each bowl with a piece of rosemary and serve with the biscuit crackers. RECIPE AND FOOD STYLING: LIZ O’KEEFE

Top tip for making Chestnut soup If you find the Christmas cracker template too fiddly, just transfer the rolled out dough to the baking tray and cook for the same time. Once cooled snap into cracker shards.

