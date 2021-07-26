We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our tasty chicken burrito recipe is packed with fresh flavours thanks to coriander, cherries tomatoes, and red onion.

Prepared in just 15 minutes, these chicken burritos are quick and easy. Each tender piece of chicken pairs perfectly with all the fresh veg and herbs used to flavour this Mexican classic. The leftover salsa and beans are tasty paired with tortilla chips or see our tip for creating a new brunch recipe with leftovers too.

Ingredients 1 ½tsp olive oil

1/4tsp garlic granules

1/4tsp cumin

1tsp dried oregano

360g skinless chicken thighs

for the spicy beans

1tsp olive oil

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

400g can black beans

For the coriander rice

250g microwave pouch wholegrain and wild rice

20g coriander, leaves roughly chopped, keep stalks separate

For the tomato and corn salsa

200g cherry tomatoes, diced

½ red onion, diced

165g can sweetcorn, drained

Juice and zest ½ lime

Leftover coriander stalks, finely chopped

To serve

6 medium wholewheat wraps

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Mix the olive oil with the garlic granules, cumin and oregano then rub onto the chicken. Transfer to a tray and cook for 20-25mins until cooked through and the juices run clear.

Meanwhile, make the spicy beans. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil and soften the sliced onion. Once translucent, add the spices and cook for 1min then add the beans and mix everything together. Keep on a low heat until ready to serve. Add a splash of water if they start looking dry.

Cook the microwave rice according to packet instructions, then transfer to a bowl and stir through the chopped coriander leaves. Combine the salsa ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Shred the cooked chicken using two forks and transfer to a serving bowl. Heat the wraps in the microwave, low oven or using a dry frying pan.

To assemble, place a small portion of each component in the middle of your wrap, dollop with sourcream if using or keep this as a side. Fold the top and bottom over the filling ingredients then fold over the sides. Flip over so that all the folded sides are on the bottom and transfer to a piece of foil. Wrap in the foil and roll to create the classic burrito shape, this step is optional.

Top tips for making a chicken burrito

If you don’t like the mess of eating a wrap you could serve each of the components piled into a bowl with some toasted tortillas on the side and eat it like a salad. To bulk it out further you might want to include some shredded lettuce or avocado.

The spicy beans are delicious served on toasted sourdough with a sprinkle of feta cheese and coriander and make a brilliant brunch recipe.

