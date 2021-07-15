We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender beef chunks infused with coriander, cumin, and chilli flakes in a warm tortilla wrap.

Whip up eight of these classic beef burritos with this simple four step recipe. This flavoursome dish brings pinto beans and shredded beef together to make one mouthwatering Mexican dish. Finish with homemade guacamole and a generous serving of soured cream.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

500g (1lb) minced/shredded beef

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tspchilli flakes

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

300ml (½ pint) hot beef stock

400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

About 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

150ml pot soured cream

8 flour, or corn, tortillas

For the guacamole:

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

1 avocado, stone removed, peeled and chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Handful of chopped fresh coriander

Method Heat the oil in a large, heavybased pan and fry the onion for a few min, to soften. Add the beef and cook for about 5 mins, to brown it all over.

Add the coriander, cumin, chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato paste, beef stock and pinto beans, and simmer for 20 mins.

To make the guacamole: Mix all of the ingredients together. Stir the chopped chives into the soured cream.

Warm the tortillas according to pack instructions. Put chilli beef in a serving dish, put everything on the table and let everyone make their own burritos, with a tortilla, the beef, guacamole and soured cream.

Top tips for making burritos

Make the shredded beef ahead of time and leave in the fridge until needed. This will make the meat extra flavoursome and tender when cooking.

