To make this chicken breast recipe, trim and roughly chop 2 of the spring onions and put in a shallow pan with the bay, thyme, peppercorns, a pinch of salt and about 600ml cold water. Bring to the boil, then put the chicken breasts in, take the pan off the heat, cover with a tight-fitting lid and leave for an hour to cook (off the heat). Shred the chicken.

Blanch the sugar-snaps or mangetout in boiling water for 2 mins, drain, rinse in cold water and plunge into iced water.

Cook the noodles according to pack instructions. Drain, refresh, and then drain again.