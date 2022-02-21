We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chicken and peach couscous salad mixes sweet and savoury flavours for a delicious quick lunch option.

Hold up – we know you’re thinking peach seems like a strange addition to this salad, but trust us, it works. It brings a lovely fruity sweetness, that really brings out the zing in the other flavours. The result is one of our best summery healthy chicken recipes: delicious, filling, and under 300 calories. We love it as a way to use up leftover roast chicken from Sunday lunch. And it’s a perfect lunch whether you’re serving up to eat at home or packing it to take to work. This makes enough for two lunches, but you can layer it on a bed of salad leaves if you want it eat it over three days.

Ingredients 150ml hot chicken stock

100g dried couscous

Grated zest and juice of ½ a lemon

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 peach, stoned and thinly sliced

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 spring onions, chopped

½ green or yellow pepper, de-seeded and diced

175g cooked skinless boneless chicken breast, sliced into bite size pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method In a large bowl, pour the hot chicken stock over the couscous, stir in the lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon of the coriander. Cover with cling film and leave to stand for 5 minutes.

Fluff up the couscous with a fork, transfer to a serving dish and leave to cool completely.

When cool, stir in the chopped peach, tomatoes, spring onions and pepper and check the seasoning.

Stir in the chicken (or pop it on top of the salad) and then scatter the remaining coriander over it.

Chill until ready to use or transfer to a lunchbox and keep cool.

Top tips for making chicken and peach couscous salad

For a veggie friendly version use vegetable stock and swap out the chicken for the same amount of Quorn. Alternatively, swap it for crumbled goats cheese, which also goes really well with peach.

