This chicken with cannellini beany mash recipe takes 30 minutes to make and serves two.
Once you’ve mastered this creamy, beany mash we think you’ll be serving it alongside sausages, casseroles, and pies. It’s quicker to make versus mashed potatoes and butter beans are a great source of potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. We’ve served it with rocket but steamed broccoli or green beans would make another nice choice.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 1tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 garlic cloves
- Low-cal cooking oil spray
- 2 frozen skin-on chicken breasts, defrosted
- 50g kale, thick storks removed
For the mash:
- 400g tin cannellini or butter beans, drained
- 1⁄2 vegetable stock cube
- 1⁄2 lemon, plus extra to serve
- Rocket, to serve
Method
- Heat the oil with the rosemary and garlic in a small pan. Leave to infuse.
- Over a high heat, spritz a non-stick frying pan with oil. Once hot, reduce the heat a little and fry the chicken for 5 minutes on each side until golden and the juices run clear. Remove from the pan, season, cover with foil and set aside.
- Add the kale to the pan with a splash of water. Fry until wilted, then tip into a colander. Squeeze dry and roughly chop.
- Return the pan to a medium heat, crush the garlic that was used in the oil, and cook until fragrant. Add the beans, the stock cube and 200ml water. Bring to a boil and stir until soft.
- Off the heat, use a masher to make a smooth paste. Squeeze in the lemon to taste and season with lots of black pepper. M