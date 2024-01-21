This chicken with cannellini beany mash recipe takes 30 minutes to make and serves two.

Once you’ve mastered this creamy, beany mash we think you’ll be serving it alongside sausages, casseroles, and pies. It’s quicker to make versus mashed potatoes and butter beans are a great source of potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. We’ve served it with rocket but steamed broccoli or green beans would make another nice choice.

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil

1tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 garlic cloves

Low-cal cooking oil spray

2 frozen skin-on chicken breasts, defrosted

50g kale, thick storks removed

For the mash:

400g tin cannellini or butter beans, drained

1⁄2 vegetable stock cube

1⁄2 lemon, plus extra to serve

Rocket, to serve

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method