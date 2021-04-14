Our collection of chicken sauce recipes will transform your chosen cut of chicken into one mouth-watering meal.
From balsamic barbecue sauce to soy and ginger chicken, we’ve got lots of homemade chicken sauces to cook chicken in or to serve alongside this popular cut of meat.
Each sauce adds a different element of flavour and texture to a variety of different cuts of chicken. We’ve included chicken sauces to suit chicken breasts, cheap chicken thighs as well as chicken drumsticks too.
One of the best ways to cook chicken is in a rich, fiery curry sauce. The Hairy Bikers’ chicken curry recipe, which you can see being demonstrated in the video above, is so simple it takes just 15 minutes to prepare. This curry is the perfect sauce for chicken breasts and infuses each breast with garam masala, chilli flakes, and paprika.
See more of our inspirational chicken sauce recipes below. Our list of sauces for chicken includes 25 different ideas…
Easy sauces for chicken
Cheese and mustard sauce
This creamy, mustard-infused sauce is simple to make and really transforms your average chicken breast into a restaurant-style meal. This dish cooks the chicken in the sauce meaning the chicken will absorb the spices from the mustard seeds making it both flavoursome and succulent.
Make in bulk: If you're planning on making this sauce in bulk, cook it separately from the chicken and store it in an airtight container for up to three days in the fridge.
Get the recipe: Chicken in cheese and mustard sauce
Chilli and chocolate sauce
We know what you're thinking - chilli and chocolate with chicken, really? But think again. Chilli and chocolate really complement each other and not just in sweet dishes. The rich combination and flavour of these two ingredients makes your chicken sweet and tender with fiery kick.
Make in bulk: If you're making this dish for a party or get together double the measurements. You can fry up the chicken and make the base of the sauce in advance, just add the chocolate at the last minute otherwise it'll set if stored in the fridge.
Get the recipe: Chicken with chilli and chocolate
Chicken with black bean sauce
This chicken with black bean sauce is a delicious Chinese takeaway favourite that you can make at home in only 20 minutes - making it at home also makes it a much healthier alternative.
Make in bulk: If you're planning to make a larger portion for a dinner party you could make this dish in advance as the sauce is able to be refridgerated and stored for two days in the fridge. Just make sure when reheating that the chicken is piping hot before serving.
Get the recipe: Chicken with black bean sauce
Chicken cacciatore
This rich, Italian sauce combines pepper, garlic, tomato puree and chopped tomatoes together to make a sweet and fragrant sauce - and it can be ready in just 30 mins.
Make in bulk: If you're planning on making this dish in bulk make sure you use fresh chicken pieces to start with and not ready frozen, that way you can prepare the dish like normal and then store it in a Tupperware box in the freezer for up to two months. Or you can separate the chicken from the sauce and store the sauce in the same way.
Get the recipe: Chicken cacciatore
Balsamic barbecue sauce
Marinate your chicken in a thick and luxurious sauce made with balsamic vinegar, dry mustard and brown sugar for added sweetness. The smoky barbecue and the tangy vinegar is a strong flavour combination - you could even add a dash of Tabasco sauce to give it an extra spice.
Make in bulk: This sauce is ideal for making in bulk, especially if you're having your friends over for a BBQ. Just mix all of the ingredients together to make the marinade and store in the fridge for up to three days. Add your chicken into the marinade the day before or on the day you can want to cook them so they have enough time to absorb the flavours.
Get the recipe: Chicken in balsamic barbecue sauce
Sweet chicken with smoked paprika
If you love paprika as much as we do you're going to love this recipe. The smokiness of the paprika gives this dish a real depth of flavour
Make in bulk: This dish is best made in advance and left to simmer on the hob for two to three hours until the chicken falls apart. By this time the sauce will be intense with flavour and texture too. You can store any leftover sauce in an airtight container or bag in the fridge for a couple of days or you can freeze for one month.
Get the recipe: Sweet chicken with smoked paprika
Spanish chicken with beans
The Spanish flavours in this dish will make you feel as though you've been transported to the sunny country itself. Red pesto, smoked paprika and sliced chorizo gives this sauce all its flavour and infuse the chicken, making it soft, tender and full of flavour.
Make in bulk: Make this sauce without the chicken the day before you want to serve it. Store in an airtight container or bag and then reheat on the hob adding the chicken so it can cook in it's juices.
Get the recipe: Spanish chicken with beans
Olive butter
This simple and elegant sauce really doesn't take long to make and is perfect not only served with chicken but other meats too like beef and pork. Fresh tarragon, tangy green olives and a generous helping of butter, this simple sauce gives your meat a fancy twist.
Make in bulk: You can make the olive butter in bulk and store in the fridge for about one week. All you have to do is add it to your chosen chicken dish and leave it to melt. You can also use it as a marinade.
Get the recipe: Chicken olive butter
Leek and Cheddar sauce
Make the most out of the flavour of this creamy, cheesy sauce by cooking your chicken in it. Baking it altogether in the oven will make sure that your chicken pieces come out tender and succulent. It's sure to become your favourite go-to sauce.
Make in bulk: If you double up the ingredients of the sauce and bake as a whole you can make two dinners in one go. Just make sure you use fresh chicken and not frozen to begin with and then, once cooked, pop into an airtight container and freeze for up to one month.
Get the recipe: Chicken, leek and Cheddar bake
Soy and ginger chicken
Give your chicken an Oriental twist with some fresh root ginger and soy sauce. It's the perfect takeaway swap too for when you're craving something naughty on a Saturday night.
Make in bulk: We'd recommend making this sauce from fresh but if you want to be super organised and prepare everything in advance. If feeding a lot of people, you can whip up this dish in the morning and then store in an airtight container in the fridge for the rest of the day before reheating in the wok again.
Get the recipe: Soy and ginger chicken
Mushroom and tarragon sauce
This delicious sauce reminds has similarities to a classic beef stroganoff sauce. With juicy button mushrooms, double cream and a splash of wine, it can be whipped up in minutes and is perfect for turning your chicken cuts into a satisfying family meal.
Make in bulk: If making this dish in bulk cook like normal, with the chicken too, leave to cool and then store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for up to one month. You can separate the chicken and sauce too, and store in the same way.
Get the recipe: Chicken in mushroom and tarragon sauce
White wine sauce
Tender chunks of chicken tossed in a creamy white wine sauce - what more could you want? You can cook in a casserole-style dish or pour onto your cooked chicken breast, the choice is yours.
Make in bulk: If you're planning on making this sauce in bulk you can freeze it up to three months in an airtight container. Make sure you defrost it in the fridge though before adding to your meals. Store in the fridge for up to two days (but we think it's better served fresh)
Get the recipe: Chicken with white wine sauce
Salsa verde recipe
A great way to add an Italian twist to your chicken, this delicious salsa verde sauce is infused with garlic, parsley and plenty capers. The sauce it very rich in texture and flavour.
Make in bulk: You can make this sauce in bulk if you want as it can be stored in the fridge for 2 days, however we would recommend serving straight away for the best flavour and tectures.
Get the recipe: Salsa verde
Coronation curry sauce
This classic coronation curry sauce works perfectly with succulent cuts of chicken breast or thigh. It works well as a marinade to infuse your chicken with flavour or is just as delicious as a sauce drizzled over your dinner. Tomato puree, korma curry paste and red wine make up the basis of this chicken sauce recipe.
Make in bulk: Leftover sauce? Not a problem. Just pop into a Tupperware box and store in the fridge for up to two days. You could even make this curry in advance, adding the chicken on the day you want to serve it.
Get the recipe: Coronation chicken
Lemon and tarragon sauce
This refreshingly tangy lemon and tarragon sauce is a great way of getting intense flavour into your chicken breasts. Fresh lemons and sprigs of tarragon are the ideal way to make this sauce but you can use the bottled and dried versions if you're cutting back. The more lemon you add, the tangier the overall dish will taste.
Make in bulk: This sauce is best made fresh but if you're making it for a lot of people, double up the quantities and start preparing on the morning that you want to serve it for dinner. You could use this sauce as a marinade for your chicken too. Just pour over the uncooked chicken pieces and soak in an airtight container in the fridge.
Get the recipe: Chicken breast with lemon and tarragon sauce
Satay sauce
It only takes five ingredients to make this sauce and most of them you've probably already got hiding away in the back of the cupboard. A few big dollops of crunchy peanut butter and a little touch of spice is all you really need to make this restaurant-style sauce at home.
Make in bulk: If making this sauce in bulk, you can store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week. We wouldn't recommend freezing this sauce however as peanut butter doesn't freeze very well. This sauce is perfect for preparing in advance, you can rustle it up way before you're planning on using it and then just add it to your chicken when cooking - it's that simple.
Get the recipe: Satay sauce
Italian-style chicken with olives
The olives in this sauce give the wine, garlic and sun-dried tomato-based sauce an extra salty burst of flavour. This recipe cooks the chicken in the sauce to make sure the meat is extra moist and succulent - falling off the bone.
Make in bulk: We think this sauce, and dish as a whole, is best made from fresh but if you're making it in bulk and doubling up your ingredients, store portioned into airtight containers or freezer bags and freeze for up to one month. Make sure you use fresh chicken instead of ready frozen.
Get the recipe: Italian-style chicken with olives
Katsu curry sauce
You can now make this restaurant favourite in the comfort of your own kitchen. This thick, curry-infused sauce combines honey, soy sauce and garam masala together for a speedy treat ready in just 20 mins.
Make in bulk: If you're feeding a lot of hungry people you can make this sauce in bulk and store in the fridge for up to two days before cooking your chicken. You can also freeze this sauce too but make sure it's completely cooled beforehand to avoid freezer burn. Leave to thaw overnight in the fridge and stir every now and then when reheating.
Get the recipe: Chicken katsu curry
Piri-Piri sauce
Give your chicken some well-needed spice with this sweet and tangy Piri-Piri sauce. With just a handful of ingredients you can turn your chicken into a spicy feast. Want to turn up the spice factor? Leave your chicken to marinade in the sauce before cooking, poke some holes into your cut of meat so the sauce can ooze through.
Make in bulk: Whip up this sauce and pour into sterilised jars. Store in the fridge and use within one month. Make sure you label your sauces so you know exactly what it is and when it was made too - you don't want to get this spicy concoction mixed up with tomato ketchup.
Get the recipe: Piri-Piri sauce
Slimming World Diet Cola Chicken
The diet cola in this chicken recipe adds a sweet flavour and sticky texture along with the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and passata. It can be ready in under an hour and served four people so a great option to style up your boring chicken dish.
Make in bulk:
If you're planning to make a larger portion for a dinner party you could make this dish in advance as the sauce is able to be refridgerated and stored for two days in the fridge. Just make sure when reheating that the chicken is piping hot before serving.
Get the recipe: Slimming World's diet cola chicken
Marsala chicken
Jazz up those chicken breast fillets with this marsala-based sauce. This dish cooks the chicken in the sauce, so it will become extra tender, absorbing all of the spices and flavour.
Make in bulk: We'd recommend making this sauce from fresh as the sauce itself only takes 5 mins to cook on the hob - but if you want to be super organised you can make it in bulk a day or two before you want to serve and store in the fridge. When you're ready to use it again, reheat and cook the chicken in it.
Get the recipe: Marsala chicken
Hairy Bikers’ Somerset chicken
What makes this sauce better than the rest? Well, other than it being a Hairy Bikers' recipe, this chicken sauce recipe is made from grain mustard, cider and double cream. The mustard gives it a kick of spice, the cider a sweet tang of flavour and the double cream a naughty luxurious texture.
Make in bulk: We'd recommend making this sauce from fresh - the fresher, the better. But you can make it ready for marinating or cooking a few days before you plan on using it. Double your portions too and have this Somerset chicken for dinner one day and for lunch with salad or pasta another day.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' Somerset chicken
Hunter’s chicken
This delicious BBQ sauce complements perfectly the chicken, bacon and cheese. It takes only 10 minutes to prepare and then the oven does the rest of the work so it’s a perfect mid-week dinner option.
Make in bulk: If you're planning to make a larger portion for a dinner party you could make this dish in advance as the sauce is able to be refridgerated and stored for two days in the fridge. Just make sure when reheating that the chicken is piping hot before serving.
Get the recipe: Hunter's chicken with bacon, cheese and bbq sauce
chimichurri sauce
Originating in the South American country of Argentina, chimichurri is a sharp herby sauce traditionally served as an accompaniment to grilled meats. It takes only five minutes to make a portion that serves up to six people.
Make in bulk: You can make this sauce in bulk if you want as it can be stored in the fridge for two days, however we would recommend serving straight away for the best flavour and textures.
Get the recipe: Chimichurri sauce
Honey and soy sticky chicken
This recipe for sticky chicken uses honey, ginger and soy sauce to create a really tangy marinade that you’ll absolutely love. This recipe combines the sauce and chicken with rice and vegetables to create a dish full of different textures and a healthy mix of ingredients you’ll want again and again.
Make in bulk: You could even make this delicious recipe as meal prep for the week as it's suitable for freezing. Just make sure when you take it out that it's fully defrosted and then reheated before you eat.
Get the recipe: Honey and soy sticky chicken