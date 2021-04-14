We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our collection of chicken sauce recipes will transform your chosen cut of chicken into one mouth-watering meal.

From balsamic barbecue sauce to soy and ginger chicken, we’ve got lots of homemade chicken sauces to cook chicken in or to serve alongside this popular cut of meat.

Each sauce adds a different element of flavour and texture to a variety of different cuts of chicken. We’ve included chicken sauces to suit chicken breasts, cheap chicken thighs as well as chicken drumsticks too.

One of the best ways to cook chicken is in a rich, fiery curry sauce. The Hairy Bikers’ chicken curry recipe, which you can see being demonstrated in the video above, is so simple it takes just 15 minutes to prepare. This curry is the perfect sauce for chicken breasts and infuses each breast with garam masala, chilli flakes, and paprika.

See more of our inspirational chicken sauce recipes below. Our list of sauces for chicken includes 25 different ideas…

Easy sauces for chicken