Chicken with goat's cheese and bacon recipe

Chicken with goats cheese and bacon is a seriously impressive dish that's deceptively easy to put together. Perfect for when you want to impress your guests.

Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Cost RangeMid
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This chicken with goat's cheese and bacon is perfect for dinner parties. 

It only takes about 10 minutes to prep and each guest gets their own individual portion. Stuffing chicken breasts is really simple to do, but it look so impressive. In fact, once you've tried it with goat's cheese, you might want to give it a go with all sorts of ingredients. Try mozzarella, pesto, cream cheese or garlic butter. Serve with mixed leaves and a potato salad spiced up with some wholegrain mustard.

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • 100g goats cheese in rind
  • 4 rashers of smoked streaky bacon
  • Mixed salad to serve

Method

  1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Turn your chicken breasts over and place a slit down the centre of each of them to create a gap.
  3. Put 25g of goat's cheese into each chicken breast and wrap with a rasher of streaky bacon.
  4. Wrap each chicken breast in foil and place on a tray in the oven. The foil will help the chicken stay together. You should remove it after the first 10 minutes so that the bacon can crisp. Serve with salad.

Top Tip for making Chicken with goat's cheese and bacon

Try mixing a few chilli flakes in with the goat’s cheese to give the dish an extra kick.

If you like your bacon really thin and crispy, thin it out with a knife before you wrap it around the chicken. Lay it out on a board and draw the flat of a knife blade along the rasher, to thin and lengthen it out. Alternatively, for you could use Parma or Serrano ham. 

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

